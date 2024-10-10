Anzeige
Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Scheduled to Attend the International Ventricular Tachycardia Symposium October 11 - 12 in New York City
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Scheduled to Attend the International Ventricular Tachycardia Symposium October 11 - 12 in New York City

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE/American:VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 19th annual International VT Symposium on October 11 and 12 in New York City.

The VT Symposium is hosted and coordinated by the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania and Mount Sinai Hospital and focuses on new information and management strategies used for the care of ventricular arrhythmias in various disease states, including nonpharmacological therapies such as implantable devices and catheter ablation techniques.

"The VT Symposium is one of the most important meetings that we attend each year", said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "This meeting provides a small, but targeted group of physicians that focus on treating ventricular arrhythmias. VIVO enables these physicians to better plan their ventricular ablation procedures, saving procedural time and reducing patient complications. Attendance at the VT Symposium provides Catheter Precision the opportunity to share new data and product improvements with this specialized group of physicians."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
info@catheterprecision.com

# # #

Contact Information

Missiaen Huck
COO
mhuck@catheterprecision.com
9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
