Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Scheduled to Attend the International Ventricular Tachycardia Symposium October 11 - 12 in New York City

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE/American:VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 19th annual International VT Symposium on October 11 and 12 in New York City.

The VT Symposium is hosted and coordinated by the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania and Mount Sinai Hospital and focuses on new information and management strategies used for the care of ventricular arrhythmias in various disease states, including nonpharmacological therapies such as implantable devices and catheter ablation techniques.

"The VT Symposium is one of the most important meetings that we attend each year", said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "This meeting provides a small, but targeted group of physicians that focus on treating ventricular arrhythmias. VIVO enables these physicians to better plan their ventricular ablation procedures, saving procedural time and reducing patient complications. Attendance at the VT Symposium provides Catheter Precision the opportunity to share new data and product improvements with this specialized group of physicians."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

