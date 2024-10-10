Kopin Corporation: Kopin to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today that it will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, in New York City.

On behalf of the company, CEO, Michael Murray and CFO, Richard Sneider will be attending the conference.

The presentation will be at 9:30 AM ET on October 16th and will be webcast live. Interested parties can register to watch the virtual presentation here. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Wednesday, October 16th. More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences stand out as they are organized by money managers and investors, specifically for money managers and investors. This fall, executive management teams from approximately 25 microcap companies across a diverse range of industries will be participating. Investors will have the opportunity to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and 1x1 meetings, offering insights into key value drivers and emerging trends for 2025. Additionally, the event will feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: Kopin Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com