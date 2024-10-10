Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888358 | ISIN: US5006001011 | Ticker-Symbol: KOC
Tradegate
10.10.24
09:59 Uhr
0,670 Euro
+0,014
+2,06 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOPIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOPIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6510,67014:48
0,6550,67514:45
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kopin Corporation: Kopin to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today that it will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, in New York City.

On behalf of the company, CEO, Michael Murray and CFO, Richard Sneider will be attending the conference.

The presentation will be at 9:30 AM ET on October 16th and will be webcast live. Interested parties can register to watch the virtual presentation here. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Wednesday, October 16th. More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com.

About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:
The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences stand out as they are organized by money managers and investors, specifically for money managers and investors. This fall, executive management teams from approximately 25 microcap companies across a diverse range of industries will be participating. Investors will have the opportunity to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and 1x1 meetings, offering insights into key value drivers and emerging trends for 2025. Additionally, the event will feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: Kopin Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.