ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM Announces Strategic Acquisition of Green Energy Gains Inc.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire Green Energy Gains Inc. ("Green Energy Gains" or "GEG"), a Massachusetts Home Performance Contractor of energy and weatherization assessments, working in partnership with the sponsors of the Mass Save® Program. The Company's acquisition of Green Energy Gains is the second strategic acquisition since the Company's public listing, validating management's commitment to its operating plan.

Transaction Overview

ConnectM has entered into a Purchase Agreement with the owners of Green Energy Gains, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of GEG in an all-stock transaction. The transaction was completed on October 9, 2024.

The Green Energy Gains operating model includes home energy assessments (HEA) and modeling, and identification of weatherization opportunities for the home in order to reduce the homeowner's utility bills. ConnectM's core business model relies on an inorganic growth strategy. Green Energy Gains, as a strategic acquisition, strengthens ConnectM's portfolio and is expected to expand the customer base for its proprietary electric heat pump, offering a suitable solution for homeowners after no cost home energy assessments. The acquisition serves as an entry point for the HEA flywheel, providing whole home electrification solutions and unlocks the world of rebates and incentives for electrification. Green Energy Gains also brings a local partner ecosystem consisting of HVAC contractors which will serve as a distribution channel for ConnectM heat pumps and pave a path for potential future Master Service Agreements.

Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM, commented, "ConnectM has a vast pipeline of MSAs providing us certainty of a runway to execute on our growth strategy. Green Energy Gains has been a key MSA in coordination with our M&A model as it reached target financial performance, and we are pleased to close this acquisition as we continue to pursue synergistic M&A opportunities."

"Additionally, as a second strategic component of this acquisition, Green Energy Gains will be instrumental in the distribution and installation of the ConnectM electric heat pumps as we continue to grow our network of providers trained with the expertise to deliver whole home electrification solutions," concluded Mr. Panigrahi.

"ConnectM's acquisition of Green Energy Gains presents an exciting opportunity to advance from our grassroots organization and introduce scale to GEG's core home energy assessment and weatherization operations, while also expanding our product portfolio with ConnectM's heat pump," said Greg Kendall, CEO of Green Energy Gains. "As we embark on our growth journey, we appreciate the leadership of Bhaskar and the ConnectM team in providing deep operator experience and a successful track-record of forming and scaling services platforms. With ConnectM's network resources, we expect to expand GEG's operations, products and distribution to accelerate topline growth while we retain our best-in-class client service."

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is at the forefront of advancing the electrification economy, integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. Serving residential and light commercial buildings, as well as all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ConnectM's proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform accelerates the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. The company's vertically integrated approach includes wholly-owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, enabling customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint. ConnectM is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/

About Green Energy Gains

Green Energy Gains Inc. is a Home Performance Contractor working in partnership with the sponsors of the Mass Save® Program. Mass Save® is an efficiency program that provides rebates, incentives, training, and resources to help Massachusetts residents and businesses make energy efficiency upgrades. Green Energy Gains provides no cost home energy assessments for homeowners, including energy modeling and identify weatherization opportunities in the home that will reduce the homeowner's utility bills.

