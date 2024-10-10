

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Thursday that its business, Raytheon has bagged a $736 million contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X SIDEWINDER missiles.



Works under this contract will run in various locations within the continental U.S. through 2029.



This contract is for the improved Block II variant, which addresses hardware obsolescence through upgrades to ensure superior performance and long-term reliability.



AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air, and surface-to-air missile in the world.



It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System.



A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations and continues to gain international interest.



