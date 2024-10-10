Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company ("Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1.0 million (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one-half (½) of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.40 per Common Share. The Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise of the Warrants if the shares of the Company trade at or above C$0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for investments and for general corporate purposes.

Finders fee may be payable in whole or in part on the Offering, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is classified as an "Investment Company" under applicable Exchange policies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

