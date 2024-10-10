Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - MarQit Intel is pleased to announce it is a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital's 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

MarQit Intel is looking forward to attending this exclusive event and having the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

About MarQit Intel

MarQit Intel is a boutique strategy and digital investor relations (IR) firm, driven by deep market expertise and led by Rodney Raanan, a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) with over two decades of experience. Rodney's leadership has impacted over 300 companies through custom-designed IR programs covering shareholder analysis, corporate access, ESG, and portfolio management. His extensive background includes managing multi-million-dollar portfolios and holding key roles at global firms like Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq, where he worked with multi-billion-dollar companies.

Specializing in enhancing visibility and growth, MarQit Intel provides tailored digital marketing strategies and institutional-level market intelligence. With a vast network of media partners and influencers, we ensure your message reaches the right audience. Our detailed insights into block trades, liquidity trends, and cap tables empower clients to make informed decisions.

In an industry where precision and foresight are crucial, Rodney is committed to excellence, drawing inspiration from the financial visionaries who have shaped modern markets.

MarQit Intel is your trusted partner in unlocking growth, increasing exposure, and ensuring success in today's dynamic market landscape.

