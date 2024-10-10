AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced leadership appointments for the Company's Irish legal entities, AXIS Re SE ("ARe") and AXIS Specialty Europe SE ("ASE"), both domiciled in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI"). The appointments are effective as of October 7, 2024.

AXIS Specialty Europe SE

Dax Gulmohamed has been appointed CEO of ASE, overseeing the legal entity and its branches in Belgium and the UK. He will relocate from London to Dublin for the role. Mr. Gulmohamed's previous experience at AXIS includes serving as ASE Chief Underwriting Officer 2016-2024, and also serving as ASE's UK Branch Manager for over six years.

Mr. Gulmohamed succeeds outgoing ASE CEO Fintan Mullarkey who is departing following a distinguished 21-year career with AXIS. Mr. Mullarkey played a pivotal role in establishing and growing the European Legal Entity platform since its formation and served as its CEO since 2022. Prior to this, he held the role of CFO for the European business, guiding it from its inception to a leading market position with combined revenues exceeding $3 billion. Mr. Mullarkey also served as Director of AXIS Managing Agency since the Company's Lloyd's operations were established in 2014.

AXIS Chief Financial Officer Pete Vogt said, "Fintan has been a highly valued and trusted member of our European Leadership group for over two decades; his diligence, technical expertise and business acumen have been key to the successful growth of our European Specialty Insurance Business. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.

Added Mr. Vogt, "A trusted and respected leader within AXIS for more than 20 years, Dax brings expansive specialty underwriting knowledge and acumen, as well as a deep understanding of the London market. We welcome him to this role."

AXIS Re SE

John O'Neill has been appointed CEO of ARe, with responsibility for the Ireland-based legal entity and its Zurich branch. Mr. O'Neill joined AXIS in 2016 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Life Reinsurance, a position he will continue to hold alongside his role as CEO of ARe. A qualified actuary, Mr. O'Neill is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

Mark McCormick, the outgoing ARe CEO, will depart AXIS after 14 years with the firm including four years as CEO of ARe and director of ASE. Mr. McCormick served concurrently as Head of Underwriting Execution for the Company's global reinsurance business across all lines and geographies to execute strategic initiatives across this $2 billion business.

Commenting on the leadership change, AXIS Re CEO Ann Haugh said, "Mark was instrumental in supporting the successful execution of our repositioning as a specialist reinsurer and driving margin expansion. We wish him every success in the future.

Added Ms. Haugh, "In John, we have a worthy successor who brings extensive reinsurance expertise garnered over a nearly three-decade career. We look forward to serving with John in this new role."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

