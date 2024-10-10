Newcomer SIXT achieves No. 3 spot for first time in study

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE a global leader in premium mobility services has been ranked #3 among car rental companies according to the J.D. Power 2024 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. SIXT is the first new rental car brand to be ranked in the study in more than a decade a testament to its rapid growth and popularity among discerning travelers.

The consumer research firm's renowned annual survey asked consumers to rate their satisfaction across seven dimensions including ease of rental; pick-up/drop-off; level of trust; vehicle; staff; value for price paid; and digital tools..

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "We are honored to be ranked one of the leading car rental companies in North America by J.D. Power. This ranking, based on feedback from leisure and business travelers, underscores the commitment of our team members to deliver an outstanding car rental experience and motivates us to continue to innovate and grow by putting the customer at the center of everything we do."

SIXT has distinguished itself by offering a premium fleet with the latest makes and models, outstanding customer service, and a seamless booking experience via SIXT.com and the SIXT app where customers can easily browse, select and reserve their ideal vehicle from a wide range of options.

Recent accolades include SIXT being named Best Family Friendly Rental Car Company in the WhereverFamily.com Wherever Awards, Favorite Car Rental Company in The Trazees Awards and earning a top spot in Travel Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Rental-car Companies of 2024.

The United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 49 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

Recent branch openings include William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Milwaukee International Airport, Kansas City International Airport, New York City Times Square, Chicago Lincoln Park and Downtown Minneapolis, among others.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

