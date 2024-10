WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corp. (SOLV), a healthcare company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Ryan Egeland as Chief Medical Officer.



Egeland joins Solventum from Crossfire Medical, where he has been CEO since 2022.



