

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group Thursday said that sales of fully-electric vehicles increased by 19.1% in the first nine months of 2024 with a total of 294,054 BEVs delivered to customers.



During this period, BMW brand sales of fully electric models rose by 22.6% to 266,151 vehicles. The MINI brand also grew its fully-electric vehicle sales by 54.3% in the third quarter delivering 16,536 BEVs to customers.



'Our fully-electric vehicles are winning over customers worldwide - as shown by the significant double-digit growth in our BEV sales during the first nine months of the year,' said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.



'We also grew our sales in the Europe region. Our attractive model line-up, which is designed for technology openness, gained traction in the marketplace, despite the challenging conditions overall. The BMW brand captured market share in Europe and significantly outperformed the region's total market,' Goller continued.



In Europe, the BMW brand delivered 577,803 vehicles to customers between January and the end of September, up 7.6%, with particularly high demand in countries including the UK, Italy and France.



