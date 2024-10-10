Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0E6 | ISIN: IT0004931058 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OY1
Frankfurt
10.10.24
09:06 Uhr
7,030 Euro
+0,005
+0,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
MAIRE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAIRE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2057,40517:51
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAIRE S.p.A.: NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED LICENSING AND PROCESS DESIGN PACKAGE TO UPGRADE BSR'S HYDROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT IN VIETNAM, BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NX REFORM TECHNOLOGY

  • NEXTCHEM's subsidiary KT Tech will provide the licensing and the process design package for its NX Reform hydrogen technology as part of the larger Dung Quat Refinery's upgrading and expansion project in Vietnam
  • This agreement includes also the supply of the proprietary steam methane reforming equipment during the plant's construction phase

MILAN, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions), through its subsidiary KT Tech, hydrogen technologies licensor, has been awarded by Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) the licensing and the Process Design Package (PDP) for a new hydrogen production unit, as part of the larger upgrading and expansion project of Dung Quat Refinery in Vietnam.

MAIRE Logo

KT Tech will design the new hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 22,676 cubic metres per hour (Nm3/h), leveraging on its proprietary technology. This technology, which is part of NX Reform hydrogen technology portfolio enables cost-effective hydrogen production and offers the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by incorporating CO2 capture technology. It offers flexibility in feedstock and capacity, ensuring production adaptability. The solution is based on proven and widely adopted steam methane reforming methods, resulting in high operational efficiency. Once the project reaches the construction phase, KT TECH will also supply the proprietary equipment for the steam methane reforming process.

Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE CEO, commented, "We are proud of this important achievement, which confirms our excellent track-record in upgrading existing production plants to enhance efficiency and achieving lower consumptions, thanks to our leading technological know-how and unparalleled process engineering capabilities."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433/4631640/MAIRE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextchem-maire-awarded-licensing-and-process-design-package-to-upgrade-bsrs-hydrogen-production-unit-in-vietnam-based-on-its-proprietary-nx-reform-technology-302273100.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.