Velocys: Altalto advances as UK's leading waste-to-SAF project with new government funding and NEXTCHEM partnership

HOUSTON and OXFORD, England, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altalto (Immingham) Limited, owned by Velocys, today announced it has been awarded funding from the UK Department for Transport's Advanced Fuels Fund to progress the Basic Engineering Design of its flagship waste-to-SAF facility.

The award enables Altalto to integrate NEXTCHEM's NX Circular gasification and NX CPO technology with Velocys' proven microFTL solution, reinforcing the project's position as the UK's most advanced commercial-scale municipal solid waste-to-SAF plant and one of the most near-term globally.

Altalto will produce 30 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually from residual waste, delivering more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2-equivalent savings each year and supporting the UK's SAF Mandate, which requires 10% of jet fuel demand to come from sustainable sources by 2030. With all key technology partners selected-including waste supply, gasification, Velocys' Fischer-Tropsch synthesis package and upgrading systems-the project is on track to be FEED-ready by early 2026.

Matthew Viergutz, CEO of Velocys, said, "This new award demonstrates the UK Government's confidence in Altalto and in Velocys' Fischer-Tropsch technology. By integrating NEXTCHEM's proven gasification systems, Altalto is positioned to be the first commercial-scale waste-to-SAF facility in the UK. It is alive, advancing, and ready to deliver meaningful volumes of sustainable aviation fuel."

"This award confirms the validity and flexibility of our technological proposal," said Fabio Fritelli, Managing Director of NEXTCHEM, part of MAIRE Group, "which meets the needs of players in the mobility sector, particularly in aviation, where decarbonisation is of paramount importance."

Key facts about Altalto

Output: 30 million litres SAF annually





Feedstock: Municipal solid waste and commercial waste streams





Carbon benefit: >100,000 tonnes CO2e savings annually





Location: Immingham, Humber region





Immingham, Humber region Timeline: FEED-ready by Q1 2026; operational by 2030

About Velocys

Velocys is a leading technology innovator in the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon fuels through its proprietary Fischer-Tropsch process. Its microchannel reactor technology enables efficient, modular production that can be deployed globally. Learn more at www.velocys.com

About MAIRE

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs nearly 10,200 people, supported by around 50,000 professionals involved in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

