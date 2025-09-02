Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Velocys and Morimatsu Join Forces to Accelerate Delivery of Proven Fischer-Tropsch Systems

HOUSTON and OXFORD, England, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocys, a leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other low-carbon fuels, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Morimatsu to provide manufacturing and engineering support for Velocys FT reactors and associated equipment. This equipment will be deployed in SAF projects using Velocys' proprietary microFTL technology.

Agreement signing ceremony between Morimatsu Heavy Industry CEO Sheng Ye and Velocys CEO Matthew Viergutz

Pairing Velocys' advanced FT technology with Morimatsu's high-quality manufacturing reputation creates immediate benefits for FT-pathway investors. This collaboration enables Velocys to deliver efficient, reliable FT systems to customers at lower cost and on shorter timelines, helping SAF producers save time, reduce costs, and lower execution risk.

"Morimatsu is a globally respected name in process equipment manufacturing and module fabrication," said Velocys' Chief Operating Officer Andy Bensley. "Their capabilities and experience, combined with our technology leadership, mean we can offer customers best-in-class FT solutions with an optimal and derisked path to project delivery."

"Velocys' Fischer-Tropsch technology is among the most advanced in the industry, and Morimatsu is proud to turn that FT innovation into a world-class process unit," said Sheng Ye, CEO of Morimatsu Heavy Industry. "Our global manufacturing and modular delivery experience will ensure every FT jet fuel and chemical production unit meets the highest quality standards, accelerating the commercial deployment of cost-effective, low-carbon fuels."

Velocys' microFTL technology is at the heart of several commercial-scale SAF projects worldwide, converting waste and biomass feedstocks into drop-in fuels that meet global aviation standards.

About Velocys
Velocys is a leading technology innovator in the production of sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon fuels through its proprietary Fischer-Tropsch process. Its microchannel reactor technology enables efficient, modular production that can be deployed globally. Learn more at www.velocys.com.

About Morimatsu
Morimatsu is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in process equipment and modular solutions for the Oil & Gas, Refinery, Petrochemical, Chemical, Fine Chemical, Mining & Hydrometallurgy, EV Battery, Green Energy, and Circular Economy Industries. With operations in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Morimatsu delivers high-quality, precision-engineered systems to customers worldwide. Learn more at www.mori-matsu.com.

Velocys

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761991/Velocys_Morimatsu_agreement_signing_ceremony.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615898/Velocys_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/velocys-and-morimatsu-join-forces-to-accelerate-delivery-of-proven-fischer-tropsch-systems-302543236.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
