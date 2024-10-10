Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKDL | ISIN: NL00150003D3 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MELTWATER NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 18:10 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meltwater expands partnership with X, gaining resyndication rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024, a leading global provider of media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces the expansion of its partnership with X, one of the world's largest social media platforms. As part of this enhanced collaboration, Meltwater has secured the rights to resyndicate X content to approved customers, making it the first partner in the western hemisphere with such privileges.

"We've enjoyed a close relationship with X as a member of the Official Partner Program for many years," said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. "Now, we are thrilled to expand upon that and provide the same comprehensive view of what's happening on X as we always have, while also being one of the first companies globally with rights to deliver full-text X content via API to customers who have more advanced needs."

Meltwater's partnership with X has been instrumental in delivering news and insights in real time to customers who need to stay on top of the latest conversations and manage their brands. With access to X's indispensable content, Meltwater has consistently provided its customers with a comprehensive understanding of the global media landscape. This expanded partnership further solidifies Meltwater's commitment to delivering unparalleled media intelligence solutions, with the largest body of news and social data available globally.

By gaining resyndication rights, Meltwater can now offer its customers the ability to access and utilize X's full-text content through its API. This development is particularly beneficial for customers who require more advanced data analysis and insights. Meltwater's advanced technology and expertise, combined with X's extensive news coverage, will empower organizations to make informed decisions based on the most up-to-date and comprehensive information available.

"Meltwater has been an incredible partner and I look forward to continuing our work together," said X CEO Linda Yaccarino. "This expansion will bring our content to more users around the world, so they can see what we already know: there is simply no substitute for X."

As a trusted partner, Meltwater continues to invest in strategic collaborations that enhance its offerings and provide added value to its customers. The expanded partnership with X is a testament to Meltwater's commitment to delivering cutting-edge media intelligence solutions and maintaining its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information, please contact:
Kelly Costello
pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwaterempowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.