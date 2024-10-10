Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAQA | ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 | Ticker-Symbol: CSA
Tradegate
10.10.24
18:06 Uhr
330,20 Euro
-3,60
-1,08 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
328,50330,0018:46
328,65329,8518:46
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 18:18 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumer Technology Association: ACCENTURE CHAIR & CEO JULIE SWEET TO DELIVER KEYNOTE AT CES 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, the world's most powerful tech event, announces Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet will share her insights on the keynote stage at CES 2025 on January 8 at 2 p.m. in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Accenture is a long-standing CES exhibitor, showcasing how businesses can leverage emerging technologies, including AI, to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture

"Accenture continues to be a driving force in innovation, continuing a legacy in technology services with groundbreaking work in AI," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Under Julie's leadership, Accenture became a leader in cloud and AI solutions and scaled sustainable business models for some of the world's largest companies."

Sweet is a premier advisor to the world's most influential business leaders, guiding them through the AI-powered reinvention of their enterprises. Her leadership and guidance touch virtually every sector and region, helping companies harness the potential of AI, data and emerging technologies.

She has been recognized on TIME's 100 Most Influential People, as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business and by Forbes as one of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women. Sweet became CEO in September 2019 and assumed the additional position of chair in September 2021.

During CES 2021, Sweet shared her predictions on the next decade of tech trends, and how tech can help companies and society bridge gaps and divides.

Accenture is a talent- and innovation-led company with 774,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. The company has become the go-to partner for businesses seeking to reinvent using tech, data, AI and new ways of working. Accenture views generative AI as holding tremendous potential as a catalyst for reinvention; the company had $3 billion in new generative AI bookings in its recently completed fiscal year 2024.

"CES is the largest international business event in the U.S.," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Accenture's leadership across every sector of the technology industry has increased adoption of innovations that drive global business forward. I look forward to hearing what Julie believes is next."

This announcement comes a week after Accenture and NVIDIA announced an expanded partnership, including Accenture's formation of a new NVIDIA Business Group, to help the world's enterprises rapidly scale their AI adoption. Earlier this week, CTA shared that Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, will also be a keynote speaker.

DIVE IN to all CES 2025 has to offer-breakthrough innovations, top minds from every industry, and the unmissable connections that can only happen at the most powerful tech event in the world. CES 2025 takes place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas.

About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Accenture logo

CES® Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527863/Accenture_Julie_Sweet_Official_Headshot_FY24.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527864/Acc_Black_Purple_RGB__002.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520236/CESLogo_CLR_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accenture-chair--ceo-julie-sweet-to-deliver-keynote-at-ces-2025-302273170.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.