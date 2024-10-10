Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Start October Strong: Join Logitech for International Wellbeing Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

This October, Logitech is celebrating International Wellbeing Month, aligning with both Global Ergonomics Month and World Mental Health Day, to highlight the growing need for wellbeing in the workspace.

In today's digital age, many of us spend countless hours in front of screens. As a result, 70% of people in the U.S. and Canada, across all age groups, expressed a desire to better optimize their workspaces for comfort and ergonomics.* Logitech's International Wellbeing Month aims to help raise awareness on the importance of wellbeing at work through:

  • Expert tips and tricks on both physical and mental wellbeing, featuring a collaboration with Modern Health to raise awareness of mental health concerns.

  • Introducing the Ergo Series by Logitech, a thoughtfully designed range of ergonomic mice and keyboards that have been designed, user-tested and approved by ergonomists for day-long comfort.

Recent research from Logitech* identified the main contributors for discomfort during the workday, yet only an average of 55% of consumers currently use products to enhance workspace comfort. This International Wellbeing Month, take the step towards a healthier, more comfortable work environment with Logitech. Because when we FeelBetter we DoBetter. Visit www.logitech.com/en-us/campaigns/wellbeing-month.html to learn more and follow us on Instagram for more wellbeing tips & tricks throughout the month.

*Source: Quantitative research commissioned by Logitech in 2024 in the USA (N=507), Canada (N=512), China (N=508) and Taiwan (N=510).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
