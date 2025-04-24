Logitech: Approaching Earth Day With a Design Mindset

Logitech Blog

The future doesn't just happen; it's designed. And the people designing it? They're part dreamers, part strategists, part architects, and in some cases, part inventors. Meet an engineer or designer from Logitech, for instance, and you'll discover a person with big ideas and a mind focused on solving today's problems with tomorrow's tools. If it's not focused on reducing environmental impact or making someone's life easier, what's the point?

Design is more than shaping products; it's shaping lifestyles. Lifestyles today and in the future depend on clean air and water, resources like nutrients and minerals from the soil, and energy to support growth. This Earth Day, and every year, we reflect on the collective responsibility we share to protect our planet and design the future we want. That includes harnessing clean energy that emits little to no carbon pollution, or renewable energy that naturally replenishes itself.

The truth is, designing the future isn't about predicting fancy gadgets or developing VR robots (although we're getting close with recent innovations in Gen-AI). It's about making smarter, more thoughtful choices today. Engineers and designers at Logitech aren't just sketching ideas and building prototypes for new electronic devices, they are building bridges between where we are today and where we ought to be.

Logitech has long been an advocate for designing a better future. Through its Design for Sustainability mindset, the team is cutting carbon emissions by incorporating recycled plastics in devices across the company. Today, 3 out of every 4 products are made with Next Life Plastics to give a second life to end-of-life electronics. Product packaging avoids single-use plastic whenever possible, and more commonly recyclable paper content is used instead. Recycled fabrics and aluminum produced with renewable energy are used for lower carbon impact. Even manufacturing facilities purchase renewable electricity certificates, because renewable energy plays a critical role in addressing increased greenhouse gas emissions. Think about it - when Logitech designs a keyboard, it's not just about how it function, but also how it uses less energy, cuts waste, and lasts longer.

Earth Day is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in protecting our environment and designing our future. Here are a few ways to align your actions:

Be a Responsible Consumer - Opt for products designed with sustainability in mind. Look for companies, like Logitech, that are transparent about their environmental impact through initiatives like carbon labeling or working hard to reduce its impact.

Advocate for Change - Join movements like Earth Action Day or participate in local clean-up drives and tree-planting events. EarthDay.org estimates that 7.5 million pounds of trash will be removed globally this year - will you add to that number?

Stay Curious - Invest time in learning about environmental issues. Whether it's reading fact sheets, exploring renewable energy options, or teaching others about conservation, education is one of the most impactful tools for change.

Recycle e-waste - It's one of the fastest growing waste streams. Recycling end-of-life devices helps conserve resources and energy, boosts local and global economies, creates jobs, and builds community. Find your local recycling solution at Logitech.com

The future isn't a destination, but a design problem waiting for a brilliant solution. When we work together, there's no limit to what we can achieve for our planet. Learn more about Logitech's approach to designing a positive future.

