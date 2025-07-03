Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Xetra
02.07.25 | 17:27
78,68 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,8478,9216:36
78,7878,9616:36
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 16:14 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech Wins 5 Design Awards From Red Dot for 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

Logitech has continued to demonstrate its excellence in product design by once again earning recognition from the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards with five wins across various categories. This year's award-winning products include the MX Creative Console, Keys To Go 2, EVERBOOM, MINIROLL, and Mevo Core. Judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts, the Red Dot Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in design innovation. Logitech's continued success shows its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional design solutions.

"We're honored and grateful for the ongoing support and global recognition each year from the renowned Red Dot organization," said Malin Leschly, Chief Design Officer at Logitech. "At Logitech, we seek to extend human potential in work and play. With that in mind, our teams craft designs that unlock new experiences wherever you work or play - whether at the desk with the Creative Console, or on the go with the Keys to Go, the Mevo Core camera, or the Everboom and Miniroll."

In addition to the Red Dot honors, the MX Creative Console, EVERBOOM, and MINIROLL also recently received 2025 iF Design Awards.

Thank you, Red Dot, for these outstanding honors.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/logitech-wins-5-design-awards-from-red-dot-for-2025-1045602

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.