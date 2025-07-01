Anzeige
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329
Logitech: Celebrating Role Models Who Are Shaping the Future of STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Logitech:

Logitech Blog

This International Women's Day, we're celebrating women breaking barriers in STEM and inspiring the next generation to do the same. Aligned with this year's theme - "For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." - we're reminded that progress happens when we uplift young women and girls, providing the tools and inspiration to drive change.

Central to this vision is the power of role models. Logitech's recent global research found that 21% of women in China, India, and the U.S. were inspired to pursue tech careers by an influencer or role model. This underscores the importance of visibility and representation because if we inspire girls, we inspire change.

Today, we're spotlighting three phenomenal WomenWhoMaster ambassadors who embody the spirit of this year's IWD theme:

Aisha Bowe
Former NASA aerospace engineer, founder & CEO of STEMBoard and Lingo, and soon-to-be the first Black woman to fly with Blue Origin's New Shepard, Aisha is the definition of a trailblazer. Her mission? Making STEM education accessible and empowering underrepresented youths, especially girls, to see themselves as the next generation of innovators, engineers, and astronauts.

Ainura Sagyn
Ainura is empowering women in Kyrgyzstan while tackling the country's waste crisis. She's a computer software engineer, ecofeminist and CEO of Tazar. Tazar connects Kyrgyzstan's citizens and companies with recyclers to help reduce landfill waste across developing countries. But her impact doesn't stop there. Before Tazar, she teamed up with other female engineers and traveled across Kyrgyzstan to teach girls the basics of coding.

Marija Musja
Marija helps girls see that there's a place for them in tech - one that aligns with their passions and creativity. As founder and CEO of Empowerment Lab, Marija connects girls to tech skills and careers that resonate with their passions. The process starts with a fun, science-backed matching quiz, then the app reveals tech-related careers connected to these interests and a range of online courses to help them learn relevant digital skills.

Logitech's WomenWhoMaster puts the spotlight on phenomenal female role models in STEM. Read more inspiring stories from our Meet the Masters series here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/celebrating-role-models-who-are-shaping-the-future-of-stem-1044806

