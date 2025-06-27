New Logitech Report Unveils Three Key Actions To Accelerate Tech Equality in India, China, and U.S.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Logitech

Women make up almost half of the global workforce, yet they account for less than a third of all tech workers.[1] Despite cultural shifts and industry initiatives aimed at increasing female participation in tech, this gender gap has persisted for decades. A new research report from the WomenWhoMaster movement led by Logitech's Master Series, "What Is Needed to Achieve Equality in Tech?", reveals barriers and solutions for bridging this gap across three of the world's largest economies - China, India, and the U.S.

The tech gender gap manifests differently across these three countries, shaped by various underlying factors. This research not only highlights persistent obstacles women face, but also identifies key strategies for driving change. It uncovers three essential actions to accelerate a global breakthrough in tech equality:

Tackle Microaggressions and Isolation

Microaggressions, including sexist remarks and exclusion by male colleagues, remain a significant challenge, with 25% of women considering leaving tech altogether due to these experiences. The report advocates creating diverse and supportive workplaces, inclusive policies, and fostering allyship among male colleagues. Encourage Early, Inspire Often

Early encouragement from parents and teachers is essential for women deciding to enter tech fields, while role models play a crucial role in sparking interest. Looking ahead, teacher training, parent education programs, and the promotion of female role models can provide consistent inspiration and early encouragement to girls considering tech careers. Ignite Interests, Build Community, and Provide Opportunities

Around 40% of women in all three countries say either passion or aptitude was the reason they started their journey in computer science. However, lack of access to technology and isolation during studies or professional lives can impact their success. This underscores the importance of providing early access to technology, integrating real-world applications into tech education, and creating supportive spaces so that women can discover their skills and interests.

To activate the full potential of the global workforce, we must understand women's experiences and challenge the barriers that limit their success. This landmark research will promote that goal, equipping industry leaders, governments, and educators to collaborate on a better future.

This report builds on insights from the Logitech MX 2022 survey of women in tech in the U.S. Logitech and IPSOS surveyed 320 women and 320 men in India and China who have been working for 10 years or less as developers (computer programmers, web developers, front- and back-end developers, full-stack developers, application and systems software developers, and software engineers).

Read the full report here to discover how you can help drive gender equality in tech. To learn more about the Logitech WomenWhoMaster movement and how you can get involved, visit www.logitech.com/mx/women-who-master.

