

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Camden County Health Department, a dead skunk found in southern New Jersey has tested positive for rabies.



The dead skunk was found by a resident of Gloucester Township in the backyard, after their dog killed the skunk.



Gloucester Township's Animal Control Officer picked up the dead skunk and took it to the Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton for rabies testing.



Later, the lab informed the health officials that the skunk was rabid.



The dog that killed the skunk had already received vaccination against rabies. However, the dog has been quarantined for 45 days after being given a booster dose, the officials added.



Rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.



The disease is usually transmitted through the bite or a scratch of a rabid animal.



According to Mayo Clinic, the initial symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu. Later, the symptoms develop into fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, agitation, confusion, excessive salivation, hallucinations, and partial paralysis.



