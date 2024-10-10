

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Public Health or CDPH has reported two potential cases of avian flu in dairy workers from the Central Valley.



So far, three human cases of bird flu have been confirmed in California. Officials found that all the three cases were unrelated to each other, suggesting animal-to-human transmission.



'All cases so far have experienced mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge. None of the individuals has been hospitalized,' the CDPH said.



Including the most recent case, 17 human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the United States this year.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awaiting two additional presumptive positive specimens from California for confirmatory testing.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 300 dairy herds across 14 states tested positive so far this year.



