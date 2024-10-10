

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three common cardiovascular diseases in adults- heart failure, atrial fibrillation and coronary heart disease- might increase the risk of dementia, according to a new scientific statement published by the American Heart Association.



The statement highlighted the link between cardiovascular health and the brain, emphasizing how this relationship can affect the overall health and well-being of an individual.



'Dementia is commonly seen as an incurable and relentless disease that cannot be prevented,' said Dr. Fernando Testai, a professor of neurology and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, in a statement.



'Evidence shows, however, that adopting a healthy lifestyle and identifying and treating vascular risk factors early may help preserve normal brain function and reduce the burden of Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias,' said Testai.



A meta-analysis of previous studies found that about 50 percent of patients with heart failure experienced cognitive impairment, whereas adults with atrial fibrillation have a 39 percent higher risk of memory or thinking problems, and adults with heart disease have a 27 percent increased risk of developing dementia.



Testai said, 'Although new medications with the potential to treat Alzheimer's disease are being developed, the medical community is well aware that prevention is better than a cure. More research is needed to confirm and outline how cardiovascular care can improve brain health. In addition, more research is needed to understand the ways gender, race and ethnicity may influence the connection between the brain and the heart.'



'Health care professionals should approach their patients in a holistic manner with an approach to improved heart health throughout their lives. Promoting heart health earlier in life with resources that encourage healthy lifestyles is crucial, and monitoring and managing heart health through resources like the Association's Life's Essential 8 are important to reduce the risk of cognitive impairment.'



Several studies recommended that lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise might help in maintaining cognitive health, suggesting that prevention is the key to reducing the risk of dementia in later life.



