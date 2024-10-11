Boeing's stock faced downward pressure, trading at $148.53, down 0.6%, as the aircraft manufacturer grapples with ongoing labor disputes at its Washington state facilities. The prolonged negotiations between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union have reached an impasse, with the company's offer of a 30% wage increase over four years rejected as insufficient. The union is demanding a 40% raise over the same period, intensifying the conflict and raising concerns among investors about the company's future trajectory.

Financial Impact and Q3 Performance

Despite the labor challenges, Boeing reported an increase in aircraft deliveries for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. However, the positive operational news has been overshadowed by the financial repercussions of the ongoing strike. The stock's performance reflects these uncertainties, with shares trading at €135.83 on October 10, 2024, marking a 0.52% decline from the previous day. While the current price sits 2.64% above its 52-week low, it remains significantly below the year's peak, underscoring the impact of production disruptions on investor confidence.

Ad

The latest Boeing figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Boeing shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 11 October.

Continue reading here ...