Freitag, 11.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: BAY001 | ISIN: DE000BAY0017 | Ticker-Symbol: BAYN
Xetra
10.10.24
17:38 Uhr
26,770 Euro
-0,480
-1,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 00:26 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

injuryclaims.com: Jury Hits Bayer with $78 Million Verdict in Roundup Cancer Case

Philadelphia Court Rules in Favor of Plaintiff Claiming Roundup Caused Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / A Pennsylvania jury has ruled against Bayer, awarding $78 million to William Melissen, who alleged that his cancer was caused by exposure to the Roundup weedkiller. The jury's decision includes $3 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages, adding to the ongoing legal challenges Bayer faces over its glyphosate-based product.

Melissen's case is one of many that claims Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate, led to the development of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Despite Bayer's continued assertion that glyphosate is safe and supported by scientific research, the verdict signals a significant outcome in the broader dispute over the herbicide's safety.

Bayer Roundup Verdict Adds to Ongoing Litigation Over Cancer Risks

Bayer has experienced mixed results in courtrooms nationwide regarding Roundup claims. This verdict follows a pattern of high-stakes decisions, even as the company has managed to secure victories in several previous cases. With thousands of cases still pending, this latest ruling indicates that the legal landscape around glyphosate exposure remains active.

Bayer remains steadfast in its position, emphasizing that its product is backed by scientific evidence and regulatory reviews. Following the jury's decision in the Melissen case, Bayer announced its intention to appeal, aiming to reduce the punitive damages awarded.

Legal Options for Roundup Cancer Victims

Individuals who believe they developed cancer after using Roundup may have legal options to seek compensation. Consulting with a knowledgeable attorney can provide clarity on the next steps for filing a claim. For more details, visit Injury Claims or learn more about the Class Action Lawsuits available to those affected.

If you or a loved one were exposed to glyphosate and subsequently diagnosed with cancer, now is the time to reach out for legal guidance.
For more information about Roundup cancer litigation, visit https://injuryclaims.com/roundup-lawsuit.

CONTACT:
Gino Aielli
Typhon Interactive
Phone: (307) 213-4486
Email: info@typhoninteractive.com

SOURCE: injuryclaims.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
