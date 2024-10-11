Nokia's strategic initiatives are gaining traction in the market, with recent developments signaling potential growth. The company has inked a research agreement with Brazilian mining giant Vale to implement a cognitive monitoring network service for mining operations. This collaboration aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and safety of mining activities by linking production system data with network KPIs.

Positive Analyst Sentiment

Deutsche Bank Research has raised its price target for Nokia from €4.00 to €4.50, maintaining a "Buy" rating despite recent challenges in the telecommunications sector. This upgrade reflects growing confidence in Nokia's market position and future prospects. Additionally, Nokia is strengthening its strategic alliances, partnering with OneLayer to offer Zero-Trust Network Access via the MXIE platform and expanding collaboration with Furukawa Electric LatAm in Brazil. These partnerships are expected to bolster Nokia's competitive edge in Industry 4.0 applications and Latin American markets.

Ad

The latest Nokia figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Nokia shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 11 October.

Continue reading here ...