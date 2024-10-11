

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.3 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,252.0 trillion yen.



That was unchanged from the August reading, although shy of forecasts for 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, M2 was up 1.0 percent - accelerating from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



The M3 money stock added 0.8 percent on year and 0.7 percent on month, while the L money stock rose 3.2 percent on year and 1.8 percent on month.



For the third quarter of 2024, M2 was up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year, while M3 was flat on quarter and up 0.8 percent on year and L gained 2.3 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year.



