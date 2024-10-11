

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Upstream Bio Inc. (UPB) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.



Upstream's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 11, 2024 under the ticker symbol 'UPB.'



The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2024.



In addition, Upstream has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.25 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News