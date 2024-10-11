

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc. (JUP.L) reported that assets under management were 50.1 billion pounds as of on September 30 2024 compared to 51.3 billion pounds at the end of June 2024.



Total underlying net outflows for the first nine months of the year were a little over 200 million pounds.



The company reported net outflows in the third quarter of 1.6 billion pounds, resulting in total net outflows of 5.0 billion pounds year to date. However, It generated marginally positive net inflows in the quarter on an underlying basis, i.e. excluding flows related to the Value team or the change in management of Chrysalis Investment Trust.



Jupiter said it will issue full year results for the year ending 31 December 2024 on 27 February 2025.



