Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881825 | ISIN: GB0004161021 | Ticker-Symbol: HAY
Frankfurt
11.10.24
08:14 Uhr
0,995 Euro
-0,065
-6,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,08009:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAYS
HAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAYS PLC0,995-6,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.