

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Friday said it secured a TacSys Resource Partner contract (TRP) from Defence Digital for three years to provide engineering and programme expertise to develop a new communications solution for use on the front line.



The contract has a potential extension period of up to 2 more years. The initial award of the deal is 39 million pounds with a potential to go up to 150 million pounds.



This contract is part of the Land Environment Tactical Communications and Information Systems (LETacCIS) Programme, which will enable the British Army to make better informed and more timely decisions when operating on the front line, the company said in a statement.



About 100 specialists from the QinetiQ-led Team Advance, created for this project, will join UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD)-led delivery team to provide expertise in areas including programme and project management, cost engineering, approvals, network, security and safety engineering.



