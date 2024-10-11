

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased in August after recovering in the previous month, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.



Exports fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in July, which was the first increase in fourteen months.



Exports of machinery, petroleum products, and transport equipment in particular were lower, the agency said.



Data showed that the volume of imports was 0.2 percent lower in August compared to a year ago.



According to the CBS Export Radar of October, the conditions for exports were less favorable than in the August radar.



