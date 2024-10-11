Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Pharma Equity Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 October 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0061155009 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Pharma Equity Group ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,022,963,883 shares (DKK 102,296,388.30) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 204,592,776 shares (DKK 20,459,277.60) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,227,556,659 shares (DKK 122,755,665.90) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price DKK 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PEG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 21613 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66