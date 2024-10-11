Anzeige
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
11.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Pharma Equity Group A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16
October 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN          DK0061155009               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Pharma Equity Group           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 1,022,963,883 shares (DKK 102,296,388.30)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        204,592,776 shares (DKK 20,459,277.60)  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  1,227,556,659 shares (DKK 122,755,665.90)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price   DKK 0.25                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.10                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PEG                   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     21613                  
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
