Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro's Airborne Response Emergency Drone Flight Crews Deployed by Multiple Florida Enterprise Customers in Massive Hurricane Milton Recovery Effort

- Airborne Response Crews Are Working to Support Power Restoration to an Estimated 2.4 Million Floridians -

- New Municipal Public Utility Customer Taps Airborne Response for Drone-Based Damage Assessment Amidst Ongoing Recovery from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton -

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in aerial imagery processing, today announced that its Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions® subsidiary, Airborne Response (Airborne), has deployed its uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) teams in support of new and existing customers as part of the massive recovery efforts now being conducted in Florida following Hurricane Milton, a large Category 3 storm which made landfall on Wednesday.

According to Poweroutage.us, approximately 2.4 million people in Florida are without power as a result of Hurricane Milton. Airborne's flight crews are already actively supporting the state's largest power utility under contract, assisting restoration efforts in response to storm damage and it was recently awarded a new emergency services contract by Florida's second largest municipal utility operator to provide personnel, equipment and assistance in response to disaster events such as hurricanes. Airbornes' drone teams are now deployed across multiple Florida counties supporting its power utility clients as well as other customers including Citizens Property Insurance who is utilizing its services to rapidly assess property damage claims.

"The growing use of drones in critical infrastructure damage assessment following hurricanes like Helene and Milton demonstrates our capabilities' vital role in service restoration. Our flight teams are now actively supporting multiple customers across the state in what is expected to be a massive recovery effort in the weeks ahead. We thank our dedicated flight crew members for their efforts to help restore essential services to the millions of Floridians impacted by this major storm," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

As one of Florida's top aerial managed services providers, Airborne has dozens of pilots trained and ready to respond in the aftermath of a hurricane landfall. Its drone services have supported disaster response efforts in Florida for nearly a decade.

Airborne Response customers include leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms across Florida. Its flight teams utilize sUAS to help assess the condition of Florida's power grid and evaluate storm damage to residences. It also conducts other emergency and disaster flight services to enable a swift response to severe weather incidents, such as rapidly intensifying major hurricanes impacting critical infrastructure. Airborne Response is currently onboarding new customers for on-demand disaster drone flight services throughout the Southern U.S.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions®, capturing aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response serves industry and government customers in the critical infrastructure, emergency services, and disaster response sectors. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., a U.S. safety and security solutions dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

