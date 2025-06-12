Safe Pro's Patented AI Drone Imagery Analysis Ecosystem Creates New Global Environmental Opportunities to Prevent Wildfires Resulting from Landmines

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered security solutions, is honored to be featured in a recent investigative piece by Grist Magazine, titled "How 3 Years of War Have Ravaged Ukraine's Forests, and the People Who Depend on Them."

Safe Pro AI is helping lead a critical technological response to one of the war's deadliest and most enduring legacies: land mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). Utilizing AI and drone-based remote sensing, Safe Pro is working alongside humanitarian organizations and government partners to rapidly detect, map, and facilitate the safer and more efficient removal of UXO (to see the technology at work, please view a video introduction here). This technology can be especially valuable in areas where land mines have triggered catastrophic wildfires, endangering both people and the environment. According to a report published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Ukraine has experienced profound socio-economic disruption due to the conflict's impact on key sectors including timber production with losses amounting to approximately €447.73 million. The primary damages involve the destruction of infrastructure, equipment, and substantial harm to protected natural areas, estimated at over €2.3 billion. Restoring this potential will require considerable effort and resources.

"The physical and economic damage caused by war does not end when the bombs stop falling as the destructive legacy of UXO and landmines endure," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "Land mines continue to take lives, start fires, and deny civilians their land. By expanding the usage of our proprietary algorithms for environmental applications, we are creating new commercial opportunities to achieve goals of making demining safer, faster, and smarter through drones and artificial intelligence."

Grist, founded in 1999, is a leading nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to reporting on environment issues. The article explores the devastating environmental and human toll of the ongoing war in Ukraine and highlights the cutting-edge technologies and collaborative efforts being used to protect the country's natural ecosystems. As noted, the novel use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology such as that created by Safe Pro plays a vital role in Ukraine's environmental recovery efforts.

The Grist article underscores the broader environmental crisis unfolding in Ukraine, where over 5 million acres of forest and grassland have burned due to warfare-related fires. Safe Pro AI's technology is being deployed in some of the most heavily affected areas, where forests not only serve as carbon sinks and agricultural buffers, but also as sanctuaries for civilians fleeing conflict zones.

One of the key strengths of Safe Pro's approach lies in its use of geospatial data and machine learning to autonomously identify threats across vast and often inaccessible terrain. To date, the system has helped survey more than 16,336 acres and detect over 27,450 pieces of unexploded ordnance-a significant step forward in protecting lives, preserving ecosystems, and enabling reforestation.

The article can also be read by clicking here!

The Company's AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAI OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAI), the Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.62 million drone images analyzed to date, and 27,450+ threats identified across 6,614+ hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

