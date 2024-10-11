Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") provides a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the "ATM Program") launched on June 13, 2024. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to $20,000,000 of its ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Agent").

During the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, the Company issued a total of 208,000 Ordinary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at an average price of C$0.6759 per share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$140,580.70. Commissions of C$4,217.42 were paid to the Agent in relation to these distributions.

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated June 14, 2024.

About GMG www.graphenemg.com

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

