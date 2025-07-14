Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the patent for the Company's Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery has been granted in Australia and GMG is progressing its patenting process in various other countries. The University of Queensland (UQ) holds the patent and GMG has a worldwide exclusive commercialisation license. Figure 1 shows a typical Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Pouch Cell Prototype which GMG is currently co-developing with Rio Tinto and UQ.

Figure 1: Typical G+AI Battery Pouch Cell Prototype



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/258713_gmg_figure1_550.jpg

Furthermore, GMG has signed a Collaborative Research Agreement with UQ - Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) to continue its collaboration on the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery. UQ is also a recipient of AU$880,000 of Australian Government grant funding to further develop the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/258713_gmg_figure2_550.jpg

GMG and UQ started working on an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage Project in 2021 to co-develop the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery and this will now continue under this new Collaborative Research Agreement.

The Agreement sets out, among other things, the way in which pre-agreed GMG and UQ personnel can work at each other party's premises and the intellectual property rights and obligations for each party. It also provides that GMG has the exclusive first right to negotiate an exclusive license to use any of the work UQ develops under this Agreement.

UQ's Professor Alan Rowan, AIBN Executive Director, commented "We look forward to continuing our strong research and development relationship with the world leading clean technology company GMG and deepening our knowledge on the graphene aluminium ion battery technology."

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "GMG is very pleased to continue working with the world leading UQ AIBN team and collaborating with them to co-develop our next generation Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery."

As previously announced on March 3, 2025, GMG has entered into a service contract with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) of Indiana in the United States of America to support the next phase of development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery. As a result, GMG is no longer focused on a project to construct an Automated Battery Pilot Plant at its Richlands Australia headquarters at this time. GMG and the State of Queensland have mutually agreed to an early termination of the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund Agreement between the parties.

About UQ & AIBN:

Ranked in the world's top 50, The University of Queensland is one of Australia's leading research and teaching institutions. As part of UQ, the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) is a leading research institute which tackles global challenges in health, energy, and the bioeconomy. It works on projects like mRNA manufacturing, diagnostics, and sustainable solutions. AIBN collaborates with industry and government and are known for their work in advanced biomanufacturing, nanoengineered materials, and precision nanomedicine.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Pouch Cell Prototype, the future collaboration between GMG and UQ-AIBN, the further development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery and GMG's intentions for the Automated Battery Pilot Plant at its Richlands Australia headquarters, the further development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery with the BIC of Indiana.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including amongst others, the successful repeatability and scalability of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery cells, the successful electrochemistry optimisation of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery, the energy density of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery reaches the required performance level for customer adoption, successful customer adoption of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery, successful pilot plant and production scale up of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery, the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery is competitive against other technologies with respect to cost, performance, safety and other parameters, the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery safety is validated by external testing and customers, the Company is able to get the required approvals for production and sale of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery, the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery expected costs are within acceptable range to produce and sell profitably, the Company can fund the capital required to produce the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery at scale and global market trends continue to incentivise industries to adopt batteries for use. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: technical risks for the repeatability, scalability, electrochemistry optimisation and performance uncertainty, commercialisation risks for the pilot plant success, customer testing, market adoption and industry inertia, safety and regulatory risks for the safety validation and regulatory approvals, supply chain risks for the sourcing of raw materials and local manufacturing challenges, financial and market risks for the capital requirements and market volatility, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

