Based on its current state of development as reflected below, the GMG G+AI Battery has similar performance characteristics to those provided by High Power Lithium Titanate Oxide ("LTO") batteries, which are sold at a premium price of up to US$1500/kWh. However, the GMG G+AI Battery can be produced at a substantially lower cost and therefore can be priced below that of LTO batteries. In 2025, sales of LTO batteries, which are used in many applications globally, totalled US$ 5.6[1] billion.

Battery Performance Update:

GMG is pleased to announce that it has progressed its G+AI Battery technology and believes that, once development is completed, it can meet the key target specification requirements for the main targeted battery use case as per Figure 1, including:

Charging in under 6 minutes;

Energy density > 100 Wh/kg after 1 hour of charging;

Long Cycle Life (10,000 cycles);

Safe (no Lithium);

Lower Thermal Runaway Risk; and

Likely no thermal management system will be needed.

Bob Galyen, GMG Non-Executive Director, commented: "In my nearly five decades in the battery industry, I have rarely seen a technology with the disruptive potential of GMG's next-generation graphene aluminium-ion battery. With the possibility of charging from empty to full in around six minutes, this chemistry fundamentally changes how designers can think about electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and stationary storage. Instead of planning around long charge stops with large packs, engineers can optimise for rapid energy turnaround, with higher power, and safer, with GMG's battery made from abundant raw materials. Lithium-ion will remain a key part of the energy landscape for years to come, but its limitations in fast charging, temperature tolerance, and critical-mineral supply are increasingly evident. By leveraging aluminium and graphene, the GMG team is demonstrating a pathway to reduce reliance on traditional lithium-based systems while delivering step-change improvements in charge time and power density. This is not an incremental tweak to existing cells - it is a new platform that can open markets and use cases that were previously uneconomic or impractical. As GMG moves from the lab toward scaled manufacturing, its primary focus is on proving reliability, safety, and cost at industrial level. Automotive, grid, and specialty-device partners are already engaging with GMG to explore pilot programs and early integrations. The companies that adapt quickest to this shift will lead the next wave of electrification, and GMG intends to be at the centre of that transition with graphene aluminium-ion technology."

Figure 1: G+AI Battery Use Case - heavy mobile equipment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_gmg_figure1.jpg

GMG is pleased to share the energy densities of the current GMG G+AI pouch cell at 60 minutes and 6-minute charging compared to other chemistry batteries on the market (Figure 2), and a voltage vs capacity graph (Figure 3) of its latest G+AI Battery technology based on data provided by the third-party BIC battery testing laboratory.

Based on that testing, the current stage of development, batteries produced by GMG and BIC had an energy density of 58 Wh/kg when charged in 1 hour and 26 Wh/kg when charged in 6 minutes. In 6-minute fast charging, the battery cells achieved 62% capacity in 3.2 minutes. The batteries had a nominal voltage of approximately 3.0 Volts and maintained performance over hundreds of cycles at 6-minute fast charging, without the significant degradation typically observed in lithium and sodium-ion batteries at such high charging rates.

Figure 2: Different Battery Chemistry Performance at 6 min and 60 min Charge[2]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_002full.jpg

Standard commercial Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt ("LNMC") and Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery cells for electric vehicles and stationary storage are not designed for continuous 6-minute charging (10C); typical recommended charge rates are <=1 hour (1C), often 2 hours (0.5C), with only limited fast charge operation. Only specialized high-power cell designs like LTO battery cells can tolerate charge rates of 6 minutes (10C).[3]

Figure 3: Battery performance curves of GMG's G+AI Battery at 60 min and 6min charge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_003full.jpg

GMG has now developed a completely new hybrid electrolyte that is chloride free and noncorrosive, unlike common aluminium battery electrolytes, along with a complex cathode and anode technology that enables very stable fast charging over several cycles. The substrate for both the cathode and anode in the GMG G+AI Battery is aluminium foil - which provides significant cost and weight savings compared with copper, the substrate material used in most lithium and sodium-ion batteries. GMG's technology does not include the use of lithium or copper. The Company has submitted an additional patent application covering these new developments.

Craig Nicol, GMG Managing Director and CEO, commented: "I couldn't be happier with the GMG team to get to this point with our battery. We have rebuilt this battery in our weekly sprints from the ground up and developed completely new complex cathode, anode and electrolyte. This will provide a next generation fast charging battery technology currently not available in the world, and we look forward to sending out sample cells to test with partners in early 2026. This technology has many years of development in front of it and will improve as we keep pushing through known issues to improve capacity, voltage and reduce weight."

GMG management believes that the Company's battery technology can eventually achieve over 150 Wh/kg when charged in 1 hour, and over 75 Wh/kg when charged in 6 minutes. The Company believes further development of the cathode, anode, electrolyte and component weights will eventually achieve this end goal.

Figure 4 shows the latest Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery multi-layer pouch cell.

Figure 4: Current Multi-Layer Battery Pouch Cell

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_004full.jpg

Battery Technology Readiness Level

The battery technology readiness level ("BTRL") of the G+AI technology remains at Level 4, see Figure 5. GMG is currently optimizing electrochemical behaviour for pouch cells via ongoing laboratory experimentation. Through collaboration with BIC, it is anticipated that the battery technology readiness will progress to BTRL 7 and 8 since the equipment and processes needed to produce the G+AI batteries are the same as those employed to make Lithium-Ion Batteries.

Figure 5: Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_005full.jpg

The Company is confident it can meet the overall timeline, as seen in Figure 6, of its battery cell roadmap that calls for testing of cells with customers in 2026 and small commercial production with support of various partners, including BIC, in 2027.

Figure 6: Battery Cell Roadmap

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_006full.jpg

Next Steps Toward Commercialisation & Market Applications

Jack Perkowski, GMG Chairman and Non-Executive Director, commented: "I am extremely proud that GMG has progressed its battery to this stage. It is a significant milestone for the Company because the battery technology has so much opportunity in so many applications - especially in commercial vehicles. I look forward to the next updates as GMG makes further progress in the development of its battery technology."

The Company continues to see a broad range of applications for a completed GMG G+AI Battery - utilising its ultra-high power-density and economic energy density characteristics. Along with Rio Tinto, a range of global companies have confidentially expressed their interest in working with GMG in the following vertical sectors:

Figure 7: Market Applications

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_007full.jpg

Currently, GMG believes it will use a plastic battery pack design, similar to Figure 8, to hold the battery pouch cells - reducing the weight, cost and complexity of using a metal case. Using a plastic battery pack is possible for two main reasons - GMG believes that its battery will not require a thermal management system or the fireproofing precautions provided by the metal case in a lithium-ion battery. Using plastic will increase the comparative energy density of GMG's G+AI battery packs when compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Figure 8: Expected Battery Pack for G+AIB Pouch Cells

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/278044_3e8dbe4f44c75b4b_008full.jpg

Comparison and Market Review: LTO Batteries

As shown in Figure 9 below, the performance of GMG's G+AI battery technology is already very similar to LTO batteries.

Figure 9: Comparison of Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery (G+AI) to Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery

Parameter High Power LTO[4] GMG G+AI Battery Rapid Charging 80% in 6 minutes 100% in 6 minutes Energy Density - 6-minute charge 37 Wh/kg (80% of Capacity)

46 Wh/kg (6 min +) 26 Wh/kg(Current)

Large upside to be confirmed Depth of Discharge Full Range Full Range Safety Safe Safer (no lithium fire potential) Longevity 70% performance over 20,000 cycles To be confirmed Battery Price US$800 - US$1500 / kWh[5] Lower price due to lower material costs

No lithium, no Titanium Market Size US$5.6 Billion in Sales in 2025 Under development

LTO batteries are sold at a premium to LFP and LNMC batteries, which are the main chemistries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, and are also widely used in other electronic applications due to their high performance and long cycle life. The material and manufacturing costs for GMG's G+AI Battery are expected to be similar to, or less than, the cost to manufacture standard lithium-ion batteries, but substantially lower than the costs to produce LTO batteries.

LTO batteries have energy density ranging from 50 - 80 Wh/kg.[6] The LTO product is sold globally for use in many applications - with a total of US$5.6[7] billion sales per annum in 2025. Sales of LTO batteries are expected to grow at 10% per annum to an estimated US$ 9.0 billion by 2030. The major manufacturers of LTO batteries include Toshiba, Gree, Microvast and CATL.

Further details on applications for the LTO battery from Mordor Intelligence7 are described below. In many of the use cases for LTO batteries, GMG believes that its G+AI Battery can be substituted at a substantially lower cost.

Commercial Vehicles: Automotive, primarily buses, refuse trucks, and drayage tractors rather than passenger cars, is the largest user of LTO batteries. Fleets realize five-year total-cost-of-ownership parity once fuel savings and lower maintenance offset higher upfront prices.





Automotive, primarily buses, refuse trucks, and drayage tractors rather than passenger cars, is the largest user of LTO batteries. Fleets realize five-year total-cost-of-ownership parity once fuel savings and lower maintenance offset higher upfront prices. Fast-charging Electric Buses and Trucks: Transit authorities need battery systems that accept repeated high-power "opportunity charges" during short layovers. LTO cells replenish 80% capacity in roughly five minutes, allowing operators to shrink fleet size without sacrificing route frequency. U.S. Low-No Emission Bus grants earmark more than US$1.5 billion per year, with bid specifications that explicitly reference rapid-charge capability. Parallel subsidy programs in China reimburse up to CNY 80,000 (US$ 11,396) per new-energy bus, accelerating volume deployment in provincial capitals.





Transit authorities need battery systems that accept repeated high-power "opportunity charges" during short layovers. LTO cells replenish 80% capacity in roughly five minutes, allowing operators to shrink fleet size without sacrificing route frequency. U.S. Low-No Emission Bus grants earmark more than US$1.5 billion per year, with bid specifications that explicitly reference rapid-charge capability. Parallel subsidy programs in China reimburse up to CNY 80,000 (US$ 11,396) per new-energy bus, accelerating volume deployment in provincial capitals. Hybrid and BEV: Regenerative braking and high-C-rate acceleration favour the use of LTO batteries. Use in fast-charge EV stations is growing rapidly as ride-hailing fleets adopt swap-ready models.





Regenerative braking and high-C-rate acceleration favour the use of LTO batteries. Use in fast-charge EV stations is growing rapidly as ride-hailing fleets adopt swap-ready models. Stationary Storage: Utility-scale batteries now cycle multiple times per day for frequency regulation, peak shaving, and voltage support. Energy-storage-system integrators adopt LTO batteries for grid-frequency response where state-of-charge swings are shallow but frequent.





Utility-scale batteries now cycle multiple times per day for frequency regulation, peak shaving, and voltage support. Energy-storage-system integrators adopt LTO batteries for grid-frequency response where state-of-charge swings are shallow but frequent. Industrial Robotics: LTO batteries are used in continuous-duty forklifts that require partial charges during operator breaks.





LTO batteries are used in continuous-duty forklifts that require partial charges during operator breaks. Aerospace and Defense: Unmanned aerial vehicles, missile auxiliaries, and soldier-worn power banks operating from -40 °C to +60 °C ambient.





Unmanned aerial vehicles, missile auxiliaries, and soldier-worn power banks operating from -40 °C to +60 °C ambient. 5-minute Battery-Swap Stations: Battery-as-a-service platforms require ultra-fast turnaround and high cycle life. CATL confirmed plans to install 1,000 swap stations in 2025 and 30,000-40,000 by 2030, each requiring packs that tolerate thousands of rapid exchanges without degradation.





Battery-as-a-service platforms require ultra-fast turnaround and high cycle life. CATL confirmed plans to install 1,000 swap stations in 2025 and 30,000-40,000 by 2030, each requiring packs that tolerate thousands of rapid exchanges without degradation. Sub-10 kWh Packs: Cordless construction tools, autonomous ground vehicles, and medical carts select LTO batteries to bypass daily pack swaps.





Cordless construction tools, autonomous ground vehicles, and medical carts select LTO batteries to bypass daily pack swaps. 12V starter replacement to Lead acid: GMG's G+AI battery technology would be a viable 12 V starter-battery replacement for lead-acid, offering lower weight, longer cycle life, good low-temperature performance and improved cold-cranking capability, together with excellent tolerance to storage at 0% state of charge. In suitable system designs, the chemistry's stable voltage behaviour can also reduce balancing requirements and simplify battery management, helping to lower overall system cost.





GMG's G+AI battery technology would be a viable 12 V starter-battery replacement for lead-acid, offering lower weight, longer cycle life, good low-temperature performance and improved cold-cranking capability, together with excellent tolerance to storage at 0% state of charge. In suitable system designs, the chemistry's stable voltage behaviour can also reduce balancing requirements and simplify battery management, helping to lower overall system cost. Lifecycle Procurement Preference: Many government procurement frameworks now weigh lifecycle reliability higher than purchase price. For example, New Mexico awarded a US$ 400 million bus electrification contract that included stringent thermal-runaway resistance metrics. Europe's Clean Industrial Deal allocates capital for storage technologies that stabilize renewables, aligning well with LTO batteries' fast-response profile.





Many government procurement frameworks now weigh lifecycle reliability higher than purchase price. For example, New Mexico awarded a US$ 400 million bus electrification contract that included stringent thermal-runaway resistance metrics. Europe's Clean Industrial Deal allocates capital for storage technologies that stabilize renewables, aligning well with LTO batteries' fast-response profile. Cylindrical Cells: accounted for 37.7% of LTO battery sales in 2024 as entrenched production lines and robust steel casings satisfied heavy-duty demand. Pouch designs address aerospace weight requirements and constrained dashboards in autonomous robots.

Summary of Important Milestones for GMG's G+AI Battery Development:

Month Important Milestones in the Development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery May 2020 GMG and UQ win Australian Research Council grant for Graphene battery development

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-uq-wins-australian-research-council-grant-for-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-development/ Apr 2021 The University of Queensland and GMG kick off coin cell battery development project

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-the-university-of-queensland-research-uni-quest-kick-off-the-graphene-enhanced-aluminium-ion-battery-development-project/ May 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Energy Density and Power Density

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-performance-data/ Jun 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Cycle Life

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-performance-data/ Jun 2021 Significant potential battery customer market response to launch of battery

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-progress-update/ Jul 2021 Investment decision for coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-battery-pilot-plant-investment/ Oct 2021 Construction starts for coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/construction-battery-pilotplant/ Oct 2021 Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions and GMG sign Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-bosch-sign-collaboration-arrangement-for-bosch-to-design-and-deliver-gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-manufacturing-plant/ Dec 2021 Commencement coin cell battery development centre

https://graphenemg.com/battery-pilot-plant/ Dec 2021 Initial coin cell batteries sent for customer feedback

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-aluminium-battery-customers-prototypes/ Mar 2022 Initial factory acceptance testing of semi-automated prototype battery cell assembly equipment

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-initial-factory-acceptance-testing-of-semi-automated-prototype-battery-cell-assembly-equipment/ Mar 2022 Wood Engineering and GMG Sign a Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-and-wood-agree-collaboration-arrangement-for-wood-to-engineer-and-deliver-major-graphene-manufacturing-expansion-projects/ May 2022 Rio Tinto and GMG sign Letter of Intent

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-riotinto-energysavings-battery/ Jun 2022 Commissioning of Pouch Cell Equipment

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-manufactures-first-pouch-cell/ Jun 2022 Bob Galyen, former chief technology officer of CATL, joins GMG technical advisory committee.

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-technical-advisory-committee-leadership-team-additions-and-cfo-change/ Aug 2022 Investment decision for Phase 1 modular Graphene Production Plant

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-phase-1-expansion-project-to-graphene-manufacturing-facility-for-energy-saving-products-and-batteries/ Oct 2022 Significant battery performance, cell and graphene production improvements

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-battery-update-significant-battery-performance-cell-and-graphene-production-improvements/ Dec 2022 Investment of $600k Battery Development Centre

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-invests-au-600000-to-accelerate-battery-pouch-cell-customer-testing-development-in-2023/ Feb 2023 Australian Government Approval (AICIS) for production and sale of batteries.

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-receives-regulatory-approval-to-enable-significant-commercial-sales/ May 2023 Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto signed

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-joint-development-agreement-with-rio-tinto/ May 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 2-3 reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-team-and-related-updates/ May 2023 Decision to switch to develop Pouch Cells (instead of Coin Cells)

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-announces-battery-team-and-related-updates/ Jul 2023 Bob Galyen former chief technology officer of CATL joins GMG board of Directors

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-appoints-former-chief-technology-officer-of-catl-limited-to-its-board-of-directors/ Sep 2023 Battery Pouch Cell Prototypes Multilayered Auto-Stacker Demonstration

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-pouch-cell-prototypes-multilayered-auto-stacker-demonstration/ Sep 2023 Reaching 500 mAh capacity battery

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-achieves-500mah-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-prototype-in-pouch-cell-format/ Sep 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 4 reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmg-achieves-500mah-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-prototype-in-pouch-cell-format/ Nov 2023 Rio Tinto and GMG Partnership Video Launched

https://graphenemg.com/rio-tinto-gmg-battery-partnership-video-launch/ Dec 2023 Commissioning of modular Graphene Production Plant

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-commissions-modular-graphene-production-plant/ Feb 2024 1000 mAh Capacity Reached

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-1000-mah-capacity-reached-and-next-steps-toward-commercialisation/ Mar 2024 Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant

https://graphenemg.com/graphene-manufacturing-group-secures-au2-million-funding-grant-from-queensland-government-for-battery-pilot-plant/ Aug 2024 GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Progress Update and Next Steps Toward Commercialisation

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-progress-update-and-next-steps-toward-commercialisation/ Mar 2025 GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Collaboration with World Leading USA Battery Innovation Centre and Next Steps Toward Commercialisation

https://graphenemg.com/gmgs-graphene-aluminium-ion-battery-collaboration-with-world-leading-usa-battery-innovation-centre-and-next-steps-toward-commercialisation/

About BIC:

BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. BIC is a public-private partnership and a not-for-profit organization focusing on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers. BIC is a unique organization that has been leading battery cell development for world leading battery companies for over 10 years and has carried out over 500 battery development projects.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

