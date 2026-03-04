Watch on BNN Bloomberg national

Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, March 7 at 8 PM EST

Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - As the resource cycle accelerates, BTV - Business Television highlights companies turning exploration, innovation and strategic growth into actionable opportunity.

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) is moving toward construction of a battery and electric salt mine in Newfoundland with more than one billion tonnes of defined resource. The project targets low-cost de-icing supply for Ontario and the U.S. Northeast, markets currently facing seasonal shortages.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) BTV chats with Graphene Manufacturing Group about turning graphene's long-promised potential into real-world commercial applications - from energy-saving coatings and advanced cooling solutions to ultra-fast charging battery technology.

Telescope Innovations (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) is commercializing a Physical AI platform that automates lab experimentation, exponentially boosting productivity. Early sales in Asia and the U.S. mark initial traction as the company targets pharmaceutical and battery materials markets.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) controls a rapidly expanding, naturally clean phosphate system in Nevada that can be applied directly to farmland without chemical processing. Targeting the fast-growing organic agriculture sector, the project offers scalable domestic supply potential and future strategic value.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) BTV explores this company positioned as a leading developer with a 3-million-ounce resource, Agnico partnership, and a historic mine complex in Quebec. The 2026 program will test resource growth and the potential for a modern restart.

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) is drilling shallow copper targets in Arizona with potential links to a larger system. The program is supported by mining major, Teck Resources with further exploration planned this year, including work on a second project.

Nine Mile Metals (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) With modern drone geophysics unlocking what older methods missed, Nine Mile is targeting hidden polymetallic systems in Bathurst. BTV examines how active drilling could expand and upgrade its resource base.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been on the air as the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV SHOW BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

Wednesday, March 4 @ 7:30pm ET

Saturday, March 7 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network -

Sun, March 8 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, March 9 @ 8:30am ET

Tues, March 10 @ 8:30pm & 11:30PM EST



BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused B2B TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now:

Suggest a standout company to feature on BTV and put your pick in front of thousands of investors eager for the next big opportunity!

Don't miss a beat-stay informed and ahead of the market by subscribing to BTV news today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286189

Source: BTV