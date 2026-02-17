Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-02 at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).

WD-25-02 HIGHLIGHTS:

DDH WD-25-02 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a depth of 203 meters to expand on the mineralization intersected in drill hole WD-25-01.

was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a depth of 203 meters to expand on the mineralization intersected in drill hole WD-25-01. Collared in the hanging wall sediments, the drill hole intersected 32.10 meters of Cu bearing mineralization within a sediment / volcanic package that includes 3 distinct VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au) horizons between 138.72 and 170.82 m ., (Table 1).

(Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au) horizons between ., (Table 1). In addition to copper bearing sulphides, the 3 Horizons are further characterized by elevated Ag and Au, with assays up to 70 g/t Ag and 1.19 g/t Au respectively.

Horizon 1 mineralization consists of Cu bearing pyritic VMS and has a true width of 2.5 meters (138.72 - 141.22 m.) occurring at a brecciated contact between sheared graphitic argillite and massive VMS, assaying 3.09% Cu, 1.02% Pb, 4.88% Zn, 61.57 g/t Ag, and 1.01 g/t Au.

mineralization consists of Cu bearing pyritic VMS and has a true width of 2.5 meters (138.72 - 141.22 m.) occurring at a brecciated contact between sheared graphitic argillite and massive VMS, assaying Horizon 2 is defined by a sequence of weakly mineralized (Py, Cpy) and massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS- Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au) between 150.30 and 165.32 m., a true width of 15.02 meters, assaying 2.14% Cu, 0.52% Pb, 1.00 % Zn, 11 g/t Ag, and 0.40 g/t Au.

is defined by a sequence of weakly mineralized (Py, Cpy) and massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS- Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au) between 150.30 and 165.32 m., a true width of 15.02 meters, assaying 2.14% Cu, 0.52% Pb, 1.00 % Zn, 11 g/t Ag, and 0.40 g/t Au. Included in Horizon 2 is 6.02 meter (true width) of massive VMS mineralization between 159.30 - 165.32 m. assaying 4.63% Cu, 0.27% Pb, 0.79% Zn, 12.50 g/t Ag, and 0.42 g/t Au. Within this interval, sample 338291 was the highest Cu assay in the drill hole, returning 6.52% over 1 meter between 161.30 - 162.30 meters (Figure 5), further confirming the presence of exceptional grade potential at the Wedge.

Within this interval, sample 338291 was the highest Cu assay in the drill hole, returning over 1 meter between 161.30 - 162.30 meters (Figure 5), further confirming the presence of exceptional grade potential at the Wedge. Horizon 3 is a 2.82-meter intercept (true width) of massive VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au) assaying 2.91% Cu, 0.96% Pb, 7.13% Zn, 36.65 g/t Ag, and 0.72 g/t Au.

TABLE 1: Assay Summary (Weighted Averages)





From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu % Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu Eq





















Overall Mineralization 138.72 170.82 32.10 1.53 0.47 1.81 14.09 0.35 2.78























Horizon 1 138.72 141.22 2.50 3.09 1.02 4.88 61.57 1.01 6.95























Horizon 2 150.30 165.32 15.02 2.14 0.52 1.00 11.00 0.40 3.19





















Includes

159.30 170.82 11.52 3.20 0.48 2.48 17.00 0.43 4.78



159.30 165.32 6.02 4.63 0.27 0.79 12.50 0.42 5.64























Horizon 3 168.00 170.82 2.82 2.91 0.96 7.13 36.65 0.72 6.49

FIGURE 1: Cross Section, Drill Hole WD-25-02. Geology and Mineralization

FIGURE 2: Cross Section, Drill Hole WD-25-02 Highlighting Cu, Zn Assay Results and Geology. (Zoomed)

Mike Dufresne, Technical Team & President of Apex Geoscience, stated, "Well it is quite thrilling to see the increase in Cu grades to the West in the VMS and mostly coincident with increase gold and roughly approximating the Conductive Plate Modelling. The Copper and Gold is well associated."

FIGURE 3: DDH-WD-25-02 VMS Mineralization (153.80 - 172.45 m.)

Horizon 1:

Horizon 1 mineralization occurs at a graphitic argillite, massive pyritic VMS contact. The mineralization is fine grained with some visible chalcopyrite and minor galena (Pb) and sphalerite (Zn). The sheared graphitic contact is a marker horizon with the same style of VMS mineralization also occurring in drill holes WD-25-01, WD-25-2B, WD-W5-04 and WD-25-05.

TABLE 2: Horizon 1 Certified Assays, (138.72 - 141.22 meters)

Sample From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq # (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %



















338267 138.72 139.18 0.46 22 0.52 0.769 0.414 2.10 2.45 338268 139.18 140.18 1.00 71 1.06 4.22 1.150 3.58 8.01 338269 140.18 141.22 1.04 70 1.19 3.02 1.175 7.36 7.94

"We are quite pleased by the results from WD-25-02. Not only do the assays confirm the presence of copper at depth, but the multi-element nature of the VMS mineralization is best reflected in the copper equivalent calculations where the presence of Ag, Au and Zn significantly changes the rock value. We will report on the assays from drill hole WD-25-01 as soon as the lab completes analysis of elements that were over limit. With the assays arriving and compilation - modeling underway, permitting of additional drill holes in the west will allow us to expand on the success of this program. Down hole geophysics (BHEM) is planned for the 2 holes collared in the northwest and select drill holes in the south to target additional mineralization along strike and at depth as these deposits typically have multiple, mineralized lenses that can pinch and swell," commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

FIGURE 4: Chalcopyrite and Covellite, (140.45m.) - Horizon 1

Horizon 2:

The first appearance of copper mineralization in Zone 2 occurs at 150.30 - 154.40 meters with local chalcopyrite noted within a sedimentary sequence. A contact zone followed by a small void between 155.00 - 158.00 meters where VMS mineralization is present on both the upper and lower sides, the latter consisting of 95% sulphides. Visible semi massive to massive chalcopyrite is seen throughout the sequence (Figure 5 below).

FIGURE 5: Semi Massive Chalcopyrite, Sample 338291 (6.52% Cu) - Horizon 2

TABLE 3: Horizon 2 Certified Assays, (150.30 - 165.32 meters)

Sample From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq # (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %



















338280 150.30 150.90 0.60 7 0.227 0.250 0.318 0.607 0.88 338281 150.90 151.90 1.00 11 0.423 0.292 0.776 1.22 1.46 338282 151.90 152.90 1.00 16 0.532 0.440 0.633 1.15 1.80 338283 152.90 153.90 1.00 3 0.058 0.047 0.175 0.504 0.05 338284 153.90 154.40 0.50 4 0.064 0.020 0.538 0.436 0.37 338285 154.40 155.00 0.60 27 0.600 0.523 2.730 3.83 3.18 338286 155.00 158.00 3.00 10 0.558 0.823 0.674 0.98 2.11 338287 158.00 158.30 0.30 7 0.416 0.911 0.152 0.343 1.68 338288 158.30 159.30 1.00 5 0.107 0.200 0.366 1.37 0.84 338289 159.30 160.30 1.00 16 0.340 4.50 0.642 0.50 5.46 338290 160.30 161.30 1.00 9 0.363 5.92 0.074 0.294 6.63 338291 161.30 162.30 1.00 16 0.453 6.52 0.254 1.025 7.69 338292 162.30 163.30 1.00 16 0.394 4.42 0.456 0.579 5.44 338293 163.30 164.30 1.00 8 0.446 3.22 0.085 0.242 4.01 338294 164.30 165.32 1.02 10 0.523 3.25 0.135 2.10 4.65

Horizon 3:

Immediately below Zone 2, a third, massive pyritic VMS lens was intersected consisting of 95% sulphides including visible pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. The multi-element nature of the mineralization is reflected in the assays in Table 4.

TABLE 4: Horizon 3 Certified Assays, (168.00 - 170.82 meters)

Sample From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq # (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %



















338299 168.00 169.00 1.00 25 0.694 2.64 0.446 9.10 6.39 338300 169.00 170.00 1.00 39 0.763 3.07 0.664 6.15 6.45 338301 170.00 170.82 0.82 48 0.704 3.03 1.945 5.92 6.64

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "DDH WD-25-02 certified assays are just outstanding. The multi element nature is terrific. High Copper, Silver, Gold & Zinc results add to the success of this hole. The confirmation of 3 distinct geological zones is proven across many of the Drillholes in this campaign, as our summaries have stated. Now fully funded and with strong capitalization, we are already confirming the next stage of drilling with the objective to test this high-grade Copper Multi Element series of horizons at depth and from the other side of the shear zone. As each VMS deposit in the BMC camp has multiple mineralized lenses constituting the deposit, planned BHEM surveying will assist in targeting these and what lies below and to the West. All 7 holes were capped so we have the flexibility to re-enter and conduct our BHEM Surveys in the best possible locations, including the lower southwest area. Upon receiving the BHEM results, our next phase of drilling will not have permit restrictions or winter challenges with access roads to exactly where we want to setup our drill pads. Our technical Team lead by Mike Dufresne & Gary Lohman have secured our BHEM Survey Vendor and will decide which Hole in the Southwest to choose as a BHEM Survey hole, along with the 2 Holes in the upper Northwest area. The CuEq over this width is very strong and supports the next stage for this exploration model."

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGEO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on February 13, 2026, pricing: US$ 5.85/lb Cu, US$ 0.87/lb Pb, US$ 1.50/lb Zn, US$ 77.32/oz Ag, and US$ 5041.00/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we will announce complete Certified assay results once received from ALS, (b) this system once again has high combined (Pb-Zn) XRF assay results and is expected to continue throughout this area, (c) we expect the Ag & Au values from the Certified Assay results currently being processed at ALS Global Canada Laboratories to deliver high Silver & Gold values, (d) both drill holes demonstrate that the mineralized zone is open in both directions along strike and depth, and (e) the team is looking forward to modeling the geology and assays prior to initiating the 2023 program. . Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

