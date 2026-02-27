Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Agreement") with an independent consultant (the "Consultant") and a related statement of work (the "Statement of Work") dated as of March 1, 2026, pursuant to which the Consultant together with a second independent consultant (the "Independent Consultant") has agreed to provide the Company services related to the development of the Company's Murdock Property in Nevada, and the Company's dealings with local governing bodies, for a (10) month term effective as of March 1, 2026. As partial consideration for services to be rendered over the term of the Agreement and as an inducement to enter into the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 common shares (each a "Share") to each of the Consultant and Independent Consultant for an aggregate of 1,000,000 Shares, at a deemed price of $0.125 per Share. In addition, in connection with the Statement of Work, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of US$5,000 per month to the Consultant over the term of the Agreement.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a second consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Integrity Media Inc. ("IMI") with respect to IMI agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Media Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. As partial consideration for services to be rendered over the term of the Agreement and as an inducement to enter into the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 Shares to IMI, at a deemed price of $0.125 per Share.

All Shares issued in connection with the Agreement and Consultant Agreement will be issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

