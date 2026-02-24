Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 21, 2026, that it has received proceeds of approximately $807,000 from the exercise of 14,636,600 common share purchase warrants of the Company representing 99.7% of the warrants subject to acceleration ("Warrants"). The Warrants had an exercise price of $0.05 and $0.08 and were originally issued in connection with the Company's private placements which closed on February 21, 2025, May 21, 2025, June 20, 2025, and July 22, 2025.

Following the exercise of the Warrants, the Company has a cash balance of approximately $1.25 million and share capital consists of approximately 143 million common shares issued and outstanding. In addition, approximately 24.6 million common share purchase warrants remain outstanding at an exercise price of $0.10, subject to acceleration if the company's volume weighted average trading price equals or exceeds $0.25 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. If fully exercised, the warrants would provide additional funding of approximately $2.46 million to support the continued exploration and development of the Company's Murdock Mountain Project.

"NOP would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence demonstrated through the exercise of the Warrants," commented Robin Dow, CEO of NOP. "These proceeds further strengthen our balance sheet and support NOP's continued advancement of the Murdock Mountain Project. In addition, the Company is planning its Phase II drill program at Murdock Mountain, with mobilization currently estimated for mid to late March 2026."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

