Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that field preparations for the continuation of the Murdock Mountain drill program are underway, with mobilization currently estimated for mid- to late-March 2026.

The 2026 program is designed to extend the successful 2025 drill campaign westward. The Company plans to construct at least five additional drill pads along the remaining 5-kilometre strike length, with multiple holes expected from each pad. This work will further assess the continuity, thickness, and grade of the 6.6 kilometres strike length of phosphate-bearing horizons.

CEO, Robin Dow, stated: "We believe Murdock Mountain represents one of the most compelling organic sedimentary phosphate opportunities in North America. Advancing the 2026 program is an important milestone as we continue to define a resource that aligns with the growing demand for clean, domestically sourced agricultural inputs."

Climate access modelling completed by the Company, updated to incorporate a new storm approaching, indicates that this year's mild winter and lighter-than-normal snowfall could allow heavy equipment access as early as March 20-26. This early window is dependent on actual snowmelt and ground-stability conditions. Historical data patterns for the project area project access by March 28-April 10.

In coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), and prior to any surface disturbance associated with drill-pad construction, NOP's environmental consultants will complete all required pre-disturbance wildlife surveys. These include sage-grouse lek surveys, migratory-bird assessments, and pinyon-jay clearance surveys, as outlined in the Company's Environmental Assessment Report.

NOP will provide further updates as scheduling is confirmed and field conditions evolve.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.