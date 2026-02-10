Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce continued progress in the interpretation of assay results from the first six drill holes within the Upper Phosphatic Zone ("UPZ") at Murdock Mountain. The weighted average grade of 10.93% P2O5 is now supported by a growing body of geochemical evidence showing that the material is not simply a phosphate ore, but a naturally balanced, multi-nutrient mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner aligned with the needs of organic and regenerative agriculture.

Ongoing analysis indicates meaningful concentrations of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, manganese, silicon, and trace micronutrients, all occurring in forms compatible with organic production systems. This creates a slow-release nutrient profile that supports soil health, microbial activity, and long-term fertility, key attributes for growers seeking alternatives to synthetic fertilizers.

"These assay results continue to validate the strategic importance of Murdock Mountain," said CEO Robin Dow. "We are defining a uniquely clean and naturally balanced phosphate system at a time when growers, distributors, and regulators are all demanding lower-risk nutrient sources. The chemistry we are seeing, with low impurities, meaningful co-nutrients, and slow-release phosphorus, aligns directly with the needs of organic and regenerative agriculture."

Clean Chemistry: Ultra-Low Contaminants and Regulatory Strength

The UPZ continues to demonstrate an exceptionally clean geochemical signature. Heavy metals including cadmium, arsenic, lead, and chromium occur at levels far below AAPFCO and USDA organic thresholds, and the absence of radionuclide concerns further differentiates NOP from many global sedimentary and igneous phosphate sources.

This low-impurity profile reduces certification risk for organic growers and provides a defensible regulatory advantage as global contaminant limits tighten. In a market where many phosphate products struggle with cadmium and other regulated impurities, NOP's chemistry stands out as inherently compliant and low-risk.

"As global contaminant limits tighten, clean phosphate sources are becoming increasingly scarce," said Director Garry Smith P.Geo. "NOP's low cadmium, low arsenic, and low radionuclide signature reduces regulatory friction for growers and positions the Company to compete in premium fertilizer markets where compliance and purity matter."

NOP believes its UPZ material will align directly with a Premium, Low-Risk, Multi-Benefit Input. Its combination of clean phosphorus, high natural calcium, and beneficial co-nutrients positions it as a premium, low-risk input capable of differentiating NOP from phosphate suppliers whose products often require dilution or mitigation to meet organic standards.

Naturally Occurring Co-Nutrients That Enhance Soil Health

The UPZ contains a suite of nutrients at concentrations high enough to deliver measurable agronomic benefit, strengthening NOP's positioning as a multi-nutrient, soil-health-positive phosphate.

Primary Beneficial Nutrients

Nutrient Assay

Level Agronomic Role Value to Organic

Agriculture Calcium

(CaO) 28.96% pH buffering, root strength, soil structure Major co-benefit in acidic soils Magnesium

(MgO) 1.83% Chlorophyll formation, enzyme activation Supports plant vigor and photosynthesis Silicon

(SiO2) 36.54% Stress tolerance, disease suppression Increasingly recognized in organic systems Iron

(Fe2O3) 1.23% Chlorophyll formation, microbial activity Enhances soil biology and plant health Zinc

(Zn) 233 ppm Enzyme activation, root development Common deficiency in acidic soils Manganese

(Mn) 90 ppm Photosynthesis, disease resistance Beneficial in weathered soils Molybdenum

(Mo) 8 ppm Nitrogen fixation, nitrate reduction Critical for legumes and soil microbes Sulfur

(S) 0.5% Helps build proteins, enzymes, or chlorophyll precursors. Helps microbial mineralization and unlocks organic N

Secondary Beneficial Nutrients

Nutrient Assay

Level Agronomic Role Copper

(Cu) 40 ppm Supports photosynthesis and disease resistance Cobalt

(Co) 2.2 ppm Required by nitrogen-fixing bacteria Strontium

(Sr) 618 ppm Benign; often associated with improved Ca uptake

These elements occur at supportive levels and contribute to soil biological function, especially in organic systems.

Clean Chemistry Advantage





Heavy Metals (ppm)



Element NOP

(sedimentary) USA

(sedimentary) Brazil + Peru (sedimentary) Spain

(sedimentary) Kola

(igneous) As 8.8 5-20 3-15 5-20

Cd 2.99 5-30 1-20 5-25

Cr 392 50-300 50-250 50-300 100-500 Cu 39.9 5-50 5-40 5-40 5-30 Hg 0.201







Ni 78.6 10-100 10-80 10-100 20-150 Pb 4.5 5-30 5-25 5-25

Zn 233 20-150 20-120 20-150 10-80

NOP's sedimentary phosphate maintains low levels of regulatory-sensitive elements (As, Cd, Pb, Hg), supporting a "clean chemistry" narrative aligned with organic certification expectations.

Global Benchmarking: NOP Consistently Plots at the Clean End of Global Ranges

NOP's major oxide, heavy metal, and trace element chemistry consistently falls within, and often below, global sedimentary phosphate ranges. This includes:

Low cadmium relative to U.S., South American, and European sedimentary deposits

Low arsenic and lead compared to many commercial sources

Significantly lower uranium than most sedimentary phosphates

No red-flag elements or anomalies

These characteristics strengthen NOP's position as a strategically attractive source for premium fertilizer markets.

Major Oxides %

Element NOP

(sedimentary) USA

(sedimentary) Brazil + Peru (sedimentary) Spain

(sedimentary) Kola

(igneous) Al2O3 3.43 1-3 1-3 1-3 <1 CaO 28.96 40-50 40-50 38-48 48-55 Fe2O3 1.23 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 K2O 1.22







MgO 1.83 0.3-1.5 0.3-1.5 0.3-1.5 1-3 MnO2 0.02 trace trace trace trace Na2O 0.3 0.2-0.6 0.2-0.6 0.2-0.6 1-3 P2O5 10.93 24-32 28-34 24-30 35-39 SiO2 36.54 5-20 5-20 5-20 2-10 TiO2 0.2 0.1-0.4 0.1-0.4 0.1-0.4 0.2-0.6 LOI 0.2 3-8 3-8 3-8



Incidental Liming Benefit: NOP's sedimentary phosphate contains ~29% CaO, equivalent to roughly 52% CaCO3

While NOP does not market the product as a liming material, this naturally occurring calcium provides growers with added agronomic value by helping moderate soil acidity and improve nutrient availability. Importantly, the material contains negligible magnesium and is not dolomitic under agronomic or regulatory definitions.

This dual-benefit profile of clean phosphorus + natural calcium, further differentiates NOP from conventional phosphate sources without triggering liming material regulatory requirements.

Critical & Strategic Elements (ppm)

Element NOP

(sedimentary) USA

(sedimentary) Brazil + Peru (sedimentary) Spain

(sedimentary) Kola

(igneous) La 101.5 20-150 30-200 20-150 200-800 Ce 39.9 40-200 50-250 40-200 300-1000 Y 137.1 50-200 50-250 50-200 200-600 Th 3.52 2-20 2-20 2-20 20-80 U 19.6 50-150 40-120 40-120 10-80

NOP's U content is dramatically lower than most sedimentary deposits.

Selected Elements (ppm)

Element NOP

(sedimentary) USA

(sedimentary) Brazil + Peru (sedimentary) Spain

(sedimentary) Kola

(igneous) Ba 314 100-500 100-400 100-500 50-200 Co 2.2 1-10 1-10 1-10 2-15 Li 10.9 5-20 5-20 5-20 5-30 Mn 90 50-300 50-300 50-300 100-500 Mo 8.06 1-10 1-10 1-10 1-5 Rb 33.1 5-40 5-40 5-40

Sr 618 300-1500 300-1500 300-1500 500-2000 V 94 20-150 20-150 20-150 50-200 Zr 8.9 5-50 5-50 5-50 50-200

NOP shows no anomalies or red-flag elements, fully aligned with global norms.

Other Elements (ppm)

Element NOP

(sedimentary) USA

(sedimentary) Brazil + Peru (sedimentary) Spain

(sedimentary) Kola

(igneous) Be 0.9







Cs 1.59







Ga 4.54 2-10 2-10 2-10 5-20 Ge 0.18







Hf 0.2





1-3 In 0.017







Li 10.9 5-20 5-20 5-20 5-30 Nb 2.1 1-10 1-10 1-10 10-50 Sb 0.93







Sc 4.5 2-10 2-10 2-10 10-30 Se 12 1-10 1-10 1-10

Sn 0.5







Ta 0.07





1-5 Tl 0.62







W 0.5









Source of regional geochemical ranges: IFDC (2010); IFDC Technical Bulletins; USGS Open-File Reports and Professional Papers (USA, Brazil, Peru, Spain, Kola); IAEA TECDOC-1360 (2003); FAO/IAEA fertilizer contaminant reports; IGME Spain geological bulletins; DNPM/CPRM Brazil and INGEMMET Peru phosphate deposit reports; Russian Academy of Sciences publications on the Khibiny and Lovozero apatite-nepheline deposits; European Commission JRC technical reports.

In Summary, NOP's 11% P2O5 UPZ material is emerging as a clean, multi-nutrient, soil-health-positive phosphate with:

A naturally balanced suite of macro- and micronutrients

Ultra-low contaminants and radionuclides

Strong alignment with organic and regenerative agriculture

A defensible regulatory and market advantage

A chemical profile that differentiates NOP from global phosphate suppliers

"The Upper Phosphatic Zone is demonstrating a remarkably consistent geochemical signature across the first six drill holes," added Director Garry Smith, P.Geo. "Calcium, magnesium, silicon, iron, zinc, manganese, and molybdenum all occur at agronomically relevant levels, and the impurity profile remains exceptionally low. This is not a single-nutrient ore body - it is a multi-nutrient mineral input with a clean chemistry advantage that is increasingly rare in global phosphate deposits."

NOP's "Major Oxides" assays shown above are weighted averages and believed to be representative of the Upper Phosphatic Zone (UPZ) intercepted in the first 6 drill holes. All other assays are weighted averages from UPZ intercepts from the first 3 drill holes.

Drill hole Location Coordinates (WGS 84)

DDH Pad UTME UTMN Elev m TD m Dip Az deg MM25-1 P4 724404 4568973 1949 82.60 -90 0 MM25-2 P3 724767 4569272 1896 125.73 -90 0 MM25-3 P7 724344 4568766 1987 71.32 -90 0 MM25-4 P8 724100 4568690 2018 99.67 -90 0 MM25-5 P8 724100 4568690 2018 92.96 -65 120 MM25-6 P9 723830 4568439 2018 78.30 -90 0

Interpretations presented in this news release are based on the first six drill holes, they are preliminary in nature and may not be representative of results from future drilling.

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drilling and assay results from the drilling program so far completed have been approved by Independent Qualified Person: Kenneth Tullar, B.Sc. Geol. Eng., P. Geo., AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), an independent, qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tullar was responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to ALS Laboratory Services (ALS) in Elko, Nevada. Major Oxides including Phosphate (P2O5) assaying was by ME-XRF24 whole-rock analysis: Samples were fused with lithium borate and analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF). All other assays, including Heavy metal assaying, was by ME-MS61 trace element analysis: Samples were digested using a near-total four-acid procedure (HNO3, HClO4, HF and HCl) and analyzed by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. Quality assurance quality control ("QA/QC") consisted of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by ALS. The assay results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were used during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283325

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.