Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that The United States will invest over US $1 billion in research into new and sustainable farm practices.

"The United States will invest over US $1 billion in research into new and sustainable farm practices, following an additional US $200 million in funding," according to a joint statement issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). (Source: February 27, 2026, Reuters, and carried by multiple U.S. News outlets)

CEO Robin Dow stated: "Focusing on organic raw rock phosphate now, amid this push for sustainability, will position Nevada Organic Phosphate well in a growing market for organic agricultural inputs."

Developing an organic raw rock phosphate property like Nevada Organic Phosphate's Murdock Mountain at this time could potentially benefit from the over US $1 billion investment in sustainable farming practices by:

Funding Opportunities: The funding may provide financial resources specifically dedicated to projects focused on organic fertilizers and sustainable agricultural practices, which include organic phosphate mining.

Research and Development: The investment seeks to support research into innovative farming methods. For Murdock Mountain, this could mean partnerships with research institutions to enhance extraction methods and improve product efficacy.

Sustainability Initiatives: With an emphasis on sustainability, the development of a phosphate resource that adheres to organic standards aligns with the investment's goals. This could facilitate access to grants and incentives.

Regulatory Support: Supportive policies from the EPA and other departments may ease the path for obtaining necessary permits and encourage environmentally friendly mining practices.

Market Demand: The push for sustainable farming could increase demand for organic fertilizers like rock phosphate, thereby enhancing opportunities for projects like Murdock Mountain.

"First, we received excellent results from our maiden drill program, then phosphate was added to the US Critical Minerals List late in 2025, now the US has added US $1 billion in research into new and sustainable farm practices. This timing couldn't be any better for NOP," added CEO Robin Dow.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

