Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that its Environmental Consultants and Exploration Team have mobilized to the Murdock Mountain Property, marking the official start of the 2026 field season.

After several weeks of early-season weather delays, conditions across the region have improved significantly, allowing crews to return to the property and begin environmental baseline work, access inspections, and field preparations.

With both teams now active on the ground, preliminary assessments are underway to support the upcoming drill program. Ground conditions continue to stabilize as temperatures rise, and the Company anticipates that drilling operations can commence in the very near future. This coordinated early-season mobilization ensures that all activities proceed in alignment with regulatory environmental requirements and the Company's commitment to responsible, well-planned development.

CEO, Robin Dow, emphasized the importance of this year's program, stating: "We are excited to be back on the ground at Murdock Mountain and to continue advancing our drill program. The improved weather has allowed our teams to mobilize earlier than expected, and we look forward to building on last year's momentum as we work to further unlock the project's potential."

The 2026 season also expands the company's footprint beyond the core project area. Director, Garry Smith, highlighted the significance of this broader scope: "In addition to the upcoming drilling, we are also beginning the exploration of the three additional Lease Applications. These areas represent meaningful upside for the Company, and our team is looking forward to evaluating their geological potential as part of this season's expanded program." The additional leases host the continuation of the main phosphate target zones, deeper geological understanding, and the potential to identify the larger scale, long-term growth potential of the project.

Investor interest is also building as the season gets underway. BNN Bloomberg's BTV has released a new media feature spotlighting Nevada Organic Phosphate and the unfolding story at Murdock Mountain. The segment provides a timely overview of the company's strategy and project trajectory and can be viewed by clicking the link here.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287828

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.