Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an advertising services agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 19, 2026 with AJO Capital Inc. ("AJO"), whereby AJO will provide marketing and investor awareness services to raise public awareness of GMG, including without limitation, original news articles, podcast and interview content creation, newspaper, television, radio and industry network distribution, as well as social media support (the "Services"). GMG has agreed to a monthly payment of US$26,500 for the provision by AJO of the Services. The Agreement commenced on February 19, 2026 and has an initial term of four (4) months unless earlier terminated. The Agreement may be renewed upon mutual written agreement at least thirty (30) days prior to the expiration of the initial term, subject to any modifications to compensation and payment terms as the parties may agree.

AJO is a private company based in New York, United States dedicated to providing financial information and media and communication services. The Company will not issue any securities of the Company to AJO as compensation. To the Company's knowledge, AJO and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, services to be provided by AJO, term and termination of the Agreement and compensation payable to AJO pursuant to the Agreement.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the services to be provided by AJO, covenants by AJO under the Agreement, length of the term of the Agreement, termination of the Agreement and compensation payable to AJO pursuant to the Agreement, that the Company will not issue any future securities to AJO as compensation under the Agreement, that AJO acts at arm's length to the Company and none of AJO, its directors nor officers have any direct or indirect interest in the Company and its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such interests. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, failure by AJO to render services in accordance with the Agreement, breach of the Agreement by either parties, early termination of the Agreement and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285033

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.