Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to announce the installation of its second Self-Driving Laboratory ("SDL") at Pfizer, as part of the multi-year agreement between the companies. The installation was completed in January 2026.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

The present SDL installation marks a key milestone in the transition from collaborative R&D to potential full-scale deployment.

The SDL is designed to significantly reduce development timelines and generate cost savings; it is a leading-edge approach to chemistry research guided by artificial intelligence, informed by advanced process analytical technology, and executed by robotic automation.

ABOUT THE SELF-DRIVING LAB ("SDL")

The SDL is a fixed-position Physical AI platform that integrates collaborative robotics, real-time inline analytics (Process Analytical Technology, or PAT), and machine-learning-guided experimental design within a continuous, autonomous closed-loop workflow. The system sets up chemical reactions, measures kinetics in real time, and determines the next optimal experiment, all without researcher intervention, enabling 24/7 operation across multiple reaction vessels simultaneously. By dramatically increasing experimental throughput, the SDL accelerates the development of chemical synthesis methods by up to 100 times compared to traditional manual approaches.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope Innovations, commented: "The installation of our second SDL at one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies is a testament to the strength of our ongoing partnership with Pfizer. Beyond the potentially significant cost savings during drug development, the SDL aims to compress the development cycles which could enable the acceleration of new innovations into the market."

Dr. Jason Hein, Founder and CTO, added: "With this second SDL deployment, we are pleased to continue demonstrating Physical AI at work, moving beyond digital models into the real world of chemistry, where the platform generates novel insights that could not be obtained through simulation alone. The core closed-loop architecture is directly transferable to any domain that requires rapid optimization of chemical or materials processes, from pharmaceutical innovation to advanced manufacturing and beyond."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the SDL platform, including projected cost savings and development timeline reductions; the Company's expectations regarding commercialization and market expansion of SDL technology; and the Company's ability to adapt its SDL technology for new industry verticals. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the Client's decisions regarding future SDL deployments; technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of SDL technology in new sectors; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.