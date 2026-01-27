Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company") is a leader in Physical AI, Self-Driving Laboratories, and other enabling technology to support autonomous laboratory infrastructure. The Company is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its lithium processing portfolio. Our focus remains on securing a sustainable, on-shore supply of critical battery materials through our proprietary DualPure and ReCRFT technologies.

FACILITY EXPANSION: ENHANCING LITHIUM R&D CAPABILITY

To support the development of our lithium programs, Telescope has secured a lease for additional laboratory and scale-up space.

Strategic Location: The new facility is located directly across from our primary labs at the University of British Columbia (UBC), creating a localized innovation hub.

Dedicated Purpose: This expansion is specifically designed to house the specialized infrastructure required for our lithium processing streams, including process reactors, and analytical equipment for characterizing high-purity, air sensitive, battery raw materials like lithium sulfide.

Operational Path: The Company is focused on a disciplined outfitting of this space. Our priority is ensuring the facility is fully commissioned to process and analyze lithium chemicals to the stringent technical standards required for future scale-up activities.

ReCRFT: VALIDATION IN BATTERY RECYCLING

Our ReCRFT (Recrystallization Refinement Technology) is demonstrating its ability to produce battery-grade Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) from recycled streams.

Battery Cell Milestone: We are pleased to announce a significant technical validation with a battery recycling partner. Our partner successfully integrated Li2CO3 produced via the ReCRFT process into their workflow, successfully manufacturing a functional battery cell using that material.

Closing the Loop: This achievement confirms that Telescope's technology can effectively transform lithium recovered from "black mass" back into a high-value material ready for immediate use in the battery supply chain.

DualPure: ADVANCING THE SOLID-STATE SUPPLY CHAIN

The DualPure process offers a novel, low-temperature route to high-purity Lithium Sulfide (Li2S), a critical component for next-generation solid-state batteries.

Market Engagement: Telescope is currently engaged in advanced technical discussions with several Asian and North American industry leaders in the solid-state battery sector.

Telescope is currently engaged in advanced technical discussions with several Asian and North American industry leaders in the solid-state battery sector. Development Partner: The DualPure program continues to advance in partnership with Standard Lithium Ltd., which has participated in funding the development. By utilizing high-quality feedstocks provided by Standard Lithium, we are demonstrating a scalable path for high-purity Li2S production.

MOVING FORWARD

With an expanded physical footprint and successful material validation, Telescope is well-positioned as a technology provider in the lithium materials space. We look forward to providing further updates as we complete the commissioning of our new UBC facility and progress our commercial discussions.

"Today's milestones strengthen Telescope's position as a key technology provider in the North American lithium supply chain," said Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "With our UBC facility expansion and the validation of our ReCRFT and DualPure processes, we're demonstrating how Physical AI and Self-Driving Labs can accelerate the development of advanced processes for manufacturing battery materials."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality across the health and sustainability sectors. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

