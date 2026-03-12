Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) (the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries,has rescoped its previously announced digital marketing agreement dated September 19, 2025, with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM") and its affiliates. In connection with the reduction in scope GSM has refunded the Company $300,000 in previously paid fees so that Telescope is able to use an additional marketing vehicle to support its Investor Marketing activities.

The Company further announces that it has engaged Curzio Research Holdings, LLC ("Curzio") to provide the Company with marketing services, including digital marketing, targeted media relations, ongoing market awareness and strategic council to the Company (the "Curzio Services"). In consideration for the Curzio Services, Curzio will receive an aggregate upfront payment of USD$300,000. The Curzio marketing and consulting agreement (the "Agreement") has a three-month term, which commenced on March 1, 2026, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. Curzio and its principal and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Curzio, are at arm's length to the Company and have advised they do not own any securities in the Company.

Curzio is a US based company and can be contacted at (844) 592-9944 and by email at support@curzioresearch.com.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

